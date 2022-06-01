HIBBING — Dating back to last season, the Hibbing High School baseball team has lost three-straight, extra-inning games in the Section 7AAA Playoffs.

The latest was an eighth-inning 8-7 loss to North Branch on Tuesday.

With that loss, the Bluejackets have been relegated to the Section 7AAA elimination bracket and will take on Cloquet, beginning at 7:30 p.m. today at Al Nyberg Field.

It’s not that Hibbing hasn’t competed in those games, but now, the Bluejackets must learn how to close out games.

“We’re in games,” Hibbing coach Jay Wetzel said. “Every play matters, especially in the playoffs. There were pitches we wanted back in that game, defensive plays we wanted back.

“Similarly, some at bats and baserunning stuff. We competed well. We had to come back twice. We didn’t quite have that one more big play in us against a good North Branch team.”

The Bluejackets have to put that game behind them and focus on the Lumberjacks.

The two teams have split two games this season, but now, there’s more at stake in this contest.

“I mentioned to their coach that this is going to be the rubber match during the year,” Wetzel said. “We’re comparable to one another in terms of where we’re at., a couple of teams that are younger.

“With that comes some of the inconsistencies that we have. Today, being at home, I hope we’re comfortable.”

Hibbing should have the home cooking, but the Lumberjacks have played four games at Al Nyberg Field, which is just as many as the Bluejackets.

“That’s very close to what we played at home,” Wetzel said. “They should be comfortable here, too, but it’s the playoffs. It’s a good match up. We’re now in a single-elimination tournament.

“All we can do is take it one-game-at-a-time, and hope we earn our way into another day of practice and another game.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments