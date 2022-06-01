featured Win-or-go-home as Bluejackets host Lumberjacks Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune Jun 1, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HIBBING — Dating back to last season, the Hibbing High School baseball team has lost three-straight, extra-inning games in the Section 7AAA Playoffs.The latest was an eighth-inning 8-7 loss to North Branch on Tuesday.With that loss, the Bluejackets have been relegated to the Section 7AAA elimination bracket and will take on Cloquet, beginning at 7:30 p.m. today at Al Nyberg Field.It’s not that Hibbing hasn’t competed in those games, but now, the Bluejackets must learn how to close out games.“We’re in games,” Hibbing coach Jay Wetzel said. “Every play matters, especially in the playoffs. There were pitches we wanted back in that game, defensive plays we wanted back.“Similarly, some at bats and baserunning stuff. We competed well. We had to come back twice. We didn’t quite have that one more big play in us against a good North Branch team.”The Bluejackets have to put that game behind them and focus on the Lumberjacks.The two teams have split two games this season, but now, there’s more at stake in this contest.“I mentioned to their coach that this is going to be the rubber match during the year,” Wetzel said. “We’re comparable to one another in terms of where we’re at., a couple of teams that are younger.“With that comes some of the inconsistencies that we have. Today, being at home, I hope we’re comfortable.”Hibbing should have the home cooking, but the Lumberjacks have played four games at Al Nyberg Field, which is just as many as the Bluejackets.“That’s very close to what we played at home,” Wetzel said. “They should be comfortable here, too, but it’s the playoffs. It’s a good match up. We’re now in a single-elimination tournament.“All we can do is take it one-game-at-a-time, and hope we earn our way into another day of practice and another game.” Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mesabi Tribune Hibbing Baseball Cloquet Baseball High School Baseball Section 7aaa Baseball Section 7aaa Baseball Tournament Jay Wetzel Baseball Preview Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Elsie Edith Maturi Geraldine (Syrjanen, Hendrickson) Koski LeLand Frank ‘Lee’ Otto Audrey Mae ‘Noni’ Baratto Jeffery E. Ekholm Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 27 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
