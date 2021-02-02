Willard nets five goals to lead ‘Jackets past Rails, 7-2

PROCTOR — Conner Willard went into the Proctor game with no goals.
He came out of it with one heck of a night.
The Hibbing/Chisholm senior scored five goals and assisted on one as Hibbing/Chisholm beat the Rails 7-2 in high school boys hockey action Monday in Proctor.
Willard would score two short-handed goals in the process, with the first one coming at the 3:44 mark of the first period.
After that, Hibbing/Chisholm had a lapse as Austin Mooers scored a power-play goal for Proctor at 7:58 to tie it, then Keenan Reylez tallied at 10:44 to give the Rails a 2-1 lead after one.
Whatever Hibbing/Chisholm coach Eric Rewertz said to his team at the intermission must have sunk in as the Bluejackets outshot Proctor 25-3 in the second period, scoring four goals to take a 5-2 lead.
“I thought we had a slow start,” Rewartz said. “Our second period was the best period we’ve played all season. The boys took care of the puck, and our forechecking was outstanding.
“We did a great job taking away time and space.”
Beau Frider started the scoring with a power-play goal at the five-minute mark, then Willard got goal No. 2 at 11:32.
Blake Frider scored at 15:51, then Willard got the hat trick at the 16:36 mark.
In the third period, Willard scored his second short-handed goal of the evening at 3:13, then he finished the scoring by tipping in a shot at 7:05.
“Conner had a great game,” Rewertz said. “I think he was pressing a little bit when he came back, and I knew he needed to get that first one and things would take off for him. I liked the way he played in all three zones.
“You look at the box score at times and see someone has five goals, but they may not have played a complete game. Conner played a complete game tonight. Ethan (Lund) and Joe (Allison) did a great job of getting him the puck. He finished.
“I thought all three lines played good tonight. It didn’t matter who was on the ice. They competed hard and won the one-on-one battles.”
Bluejacket goalie Evan Radovich would stop 20 shots to get the win
Sam Johnson had 34 saves for Proctor.
HC 1 4 2 — 7
PHS 2 0 0 — 2
First Period — 1. HC, Conner Willard (Blake Frider), sh, 3:44; 2. P, Austin Moores (Paul Paul Rudley, Ethan Carlson), pp, 7:58; 3. P, Keenan Reylez (Dylan Hapala), 10:13.
Second Period — 4. HC, Beau Frider (Willard, Joe Allison), pp, 5:00; 5. HC, Willard, 11:32; 6. HC, Blake Frider (Ethan Lund, Allison), 15:51; 7. HC, Willard, 16:36.
Third Period — 8. HC, Willard, (Blake Frider), sh, 3:13; 9. HC, Willard (Beau Frider, Erick Sanborn), 7:05.
Goalie Saves — Hibbing/Chisholm, Evan Radovich 5-3-12—20; Proctor, Sam Johnson 6-21-7—34.
Penalties — Hibbing/Chisholm 5-10; Proctor 4-8.
