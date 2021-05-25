BIWABIK — Hibbing’s Conner Willard fired a 77 Tuesday at The Quarry at Giants Ridge and sits in second place, just two strokes off the lead after day one of the Boys’ Section 7AA Golf Tournament.
Willard trails only Tucker D’Allaird of Duluth Marshall, who carded a 75. The top four teams and top 20 golfers not on those teams advanced to the Section 7AA Finals next Tuesday at The Quarry.
Other local golfers to advance included sixth-place Andrew Peterson of Virginia/MI-B at 82; 15th-place Marco Pazzelli of VMIB at 87; 20th place Carter Orent of Eveleth-Gilbert at 88; Caiden Carpenter of Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin and Peyton Taylor of Hibbing, who both tied for 22nd with rounds of 89; 29th-place Michael Andrican of Hibbing with a 90; and Rollie Seppala of VMIB, who shot a 92 to finish in 35th.
In the team competition, Duluth Marshall leads after day one with a score of 332. Cloquet is second at 334, while Hermantown and International Falls are tied for third at 349.
Hibbing was the top local finisher at 351 (fifth place), while Virginia/MI-B was five strokes back at 356, which was good for sixth place. Eveleth-Gilbert fired a 397 for 11th place and Mesabi East was 13th at 436.
At the finals June 1, the top team and the top five individuals not on that team advance to the State Golf Meet June 15-16 at the Ridges at Sand Creek in Becker.
Boys’ Section 7AA Golf Tournament, Day 1
The Quarry, Giants Ridge
Team Results (Top 4 teams advance): 1, Duluth Marshall 332; 2, Cloquet 334; 3T, Hermantown, 349; 3T, International Falls, 349: 5, Hibbing, 351; 6, Virginia/MI-B, 356; 7, Mora, 358; 8, Crosby-Ironton-Aitkin, 361; 9, Duluth Denfeld, 365; 10, Proctor, 381; 11, Eveleth-Gilbert, 397; 12, Pine City, 427; 13, Mesabi East, 436; 14, Moose Lake/WR, 444.
Individual Scores (Top 4 teams and top 20 golfers not on those teams advance): 1, Tucker D’Allaird, DM, 75; 2T, Conner Willard, Hibb, 77; 2T, Sam Baker, Cloq, 77; 4, Noah Bender, DM, 78; 5, Myles Mason, IF, 81; 6, Andrew Peterson, VMIB, 82; 7, Nate Burke, DD, 83; 8, Garrett Olek, DM, 84; 9T, Nick Tanner, IF, 85; 9T, Brayden Tyman, Cloq; 11T, Holdyn Evjen, Herm, 86; 11T, Jacob Walsh, Cloq, 86; 11T, Karson Patten, Cloq, 86; 15T, Marco Pazzelli, VMIB, 87; 15T, Peyton Menzel, Herm, 87; 15T, Drew Nelson, Herm, 87; 15T, Trevor Steinert, Cloq, 87; 15T, Will Meyer, CIA, 87; 20T, Carter Orent, EG, 88; 20T, Hunter Bodin, 88; 22T, Caiden Carpenter, GNK, 89; 22T, Peyton Taylor, Hibb, 89; 29T, Michael Andrican, Hibb, 90; 35, Rollie Seppala, VMIB, 92.
Other local golfers (did not advance): 39T, Ian Mikulich, EG, 95; 39T, Nick Horvath, Hibb, 95; 39T, Tucker Johnson, VMIB, 95; 44T, Brennan Peterson, VMIB, 96; 47T, Cole Swanson, ME, 97; 51T, Mason Collie, VMIB, 98; 63T, Ty Laugen, ME, 104; 63T, Sam Gabardi, Hibb, 105; 66T, Sam Troutwine, EG, 107; 66T, Nick Troutwine, EG, 107; 66T, Kyle Beaudette, EG, 107; 72T, Erick Sanborn, Hibb, 112; 75, Aiden Swanson, ME, 116; 77T, Hunter Hannuksela, ME, 118; 80T, Drew Nelson, EG, 124.
