GRAND RAPIDS — The 2021-2022 wrestling season didn’t start out like Dusty Wilke wanted it to.
The Grand Rapids High School senior suffered a knee injury which forced him to miss the start of the season, and he did not see his first action until January. But he was lights out once he hit the mat as he reeled off 32 wins in a row including winning a section championship to earn his fourth trip to the state tournament.
Wilke won two out of his four matches at the state tournament to make the podium with a fifth place finish at 170 pounds. Finishing the season with a fine 34-2 record, Wilke has been named the All-Iron Range Wrestler of the Year by the Grand Rapids Herald-Review and the Mesabi Tribune.
“It truly is a blessing,” said Wilke about being named the area’s top wrestler. “All the countless hours I put in, just grinding and taking the time out of my summers, it definitely paid off to be named the top wrestler.
“Really, I started really grinding at it when I was in the ninth grade when we had more coaches come in. They really encouraged me and I went to summer camps. After my year last year didn’t end up how I wanted it to end up, I really kicked down the pedal.”
Mike Schauer, head coach of the Thunderhawks, said Wilke earned the award this season.
“Dusty is going to go places in life,” Schauer said. “He is very sincere and he has worked hard to get to where he is at. He was a leader in our program and young kids looked up to him. He had a great year; he is a very polished young man. He just bounced back from his injury and that’s the way he is. He just rolls with the punches and he controls what he can control.”
Wilke said he was training hard preparing for the start of the season when his knee injury struck.
“I ended up having surgery and it really took a toll on me,” said Wilke. “But I was able to bounce back from it.”
Wilke was able to train with twin brother Zach, who also earned a state berth at 180 pounds. He said that went a long way in both having great seasons.
Schauer said the fact that the Wilke brothers were able to train together helped in both brothers’ successes as wrestlers.
“They are typical brothers, they have this love-hate relationship and this year was special for them. They both wanted it, they worked out together and they pushed each other to get better,” Schauer explained.
Entering the state tournament with the perfect record, Wilke said it was nerve-wracking for him because he was the only wrestler in his bracket with an undefeated record.
“You really have a target on your back,” he said. “I was seeded third this year at the state tournament and it was fun and exciting. I am satisfied with my fifth place finish. My goal was always to be a state champion because that’s everyone’s goal, but placing at the state tournament definitely is one of my big accomplishments during my high school season.”
Wilke has signed up for a welding program in Brainerd at an institution that doesn’t offer wrestling. So, he won’t be on the mat competing, but he plans on coaching in the Grand Rapids program starting next year.
“I am planning on helping out in the Rapids wrestling program because it is only a hour-and-a-half back home from Brainerd. I just want to teach the knowledge that I learned throughout the years. I just want to give back to the community.”
Following is the full All-Iron Range Wrestling Team of the Year:
Dusty Wilke, Grand Rapids; Zach Wilke, Grand Rapids; Asher Brenden, Grand Rapids; Tyler Gullickson, Deer River; Austin Mundt, Deer River; JoJo Thompson, Deer River; Christian Jelle, Hibbing; Bryson Larrabee, Hibbing; Drew Shay, Hibbing; Thomas Hagen, Hibbing; Ian Larrabee, Hibbing; Cooper Hendrickson, Hibbing; Asher Hedblom, Rock Ridge; Gavin Benz, Rock Ridge; and Damian Tapio, Rock Ridge.
