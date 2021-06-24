HIBBING — Jay Wetzel has been a member of the Minnesota Baseball Coaches Association for 20 years, and with that, comes some perks, like coaching in the end-of-the-year all-star game.
That game, which was formally known as the Lion’s All-Star game, is now known as Play Ball Minnesota, which brings in 120 seniors selected in six regions — North, South, Metro North, Metro South, Metro West and Metro East.
Wetzel, who is head coach of the Hibbing High School baseball team, had been offered the opportunity to coach in this game in 2018, 2019, but he had summer plans with his family.He had to turn down the offer.
In 2020, COVID-19 washed out the game.
Wetzel’s wait is finally over as he will be in the dugout beginning today when the North squad takes on Metro West at 2:45 p.m. in Chaska.
Wetzel, who will be coaching with Joe Wicklund, who coaches at Duluth Denfeld, is looking forward to the opportunity.
“This has been in the works for awhile,” Wetzel said. “I missed three summers, and finally, schedule-wise, I’m able to do this in the fourth summer. It’s a neat honor.”
Wetzel did downplay it a little bit, however.
”They pick coaches that have been around for awhile,” he said with a chuckle. “At this point, I’ve been around for a while. I’ve been a part of the baseball coaches association.
It’s something I’ve been a part of since I was in Austin as an assistant coach.
“I’m looking forward to the weekend. There’s some high-end talent that’s going to be there.”
Wetzel did give Wicklund a lot of the credit for getting things set up.
“On the front end, Joe has done a great job of doing a lot of the leg work,” Wetzel said. “We were a part of the selection process in selecting outfielders, infielders, pitchers and that sort of thing.
“The neat part about this is most of these guys are excellent athletes.”
How good?
“They can play their primary position and every-other position because they’re that caliber of athlete,” Wetzel said. “They also have that baseball IQ knowledge. They know the game well.
“Most of them are going on to the next level, which is exciting to be a part of that process.”
Wetzel did say that there’s some expectations heading into the game.
The last time it was played, Chisholm’s Eli Sundquist was the recipient of the Todd Oakes Pitching Award.
“The north team, they keep reminding us, is the defending champions,” Wetzel said. “This game is neat for kids like himself, a little unknown of sorts. There’s a fair amount of scouts there.
“A lot of these kids are committed to colleges, but there’s a fair amount of scouts there looking for that diamond in the rough.”
The North squad will take on Metro North at 7 p.m., then the teams will be seeded into a consolation game, a third place game and a championship game on Saturday based on their record Friday.
There are other festivities, too, but it’s not as loaded as it was before COVID-19.
“There’s a home-run derby, and in a normal year, it would be an extra-day longer with practices,” Wetzel said. “There’s some community service aspects, too, but coming out of COVID, it had to be limited. It was wishful thinking that this tournament would happen.
“They do some Miracle League volunteer work, and for many of them, that’s the neatest part for them is to volunteer and do that part of it. We’re thankful that it’s there, but it’s a little bit less than normal.”
