ST. MICHAEL — Taevon Wells was seeded seventh when he entered the State Class A Track and Field Meet in 400-meters, but looks can be deceiving.
During the Section 7A Meet in Duluth, a strong headwind put Wells’ time at 51, which set him up for that seventh seed.
At state, the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin senior ran like the wind, running a 48.60 to capture the state title in the 400 Friday at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
After the preliminary round Thursday, Wells went in as the No. 1 seed, which he wasn’t going to back away from.
“I was expecting that, but you never know how fast those kids can run again,” Wells said. “It helped knowing that I was up there with the best. All I did was put on my headphones, listened to some music and concentrated on how I was going to run the race.”
According to Wells’ coach Will Floersheim, Wells takes a look at his competition, then he does just enough to beat them.
“He’s risen to the challenge,” Floersheim said. “He’s still a raw talent. He’s still learning how to race. It makes you wonder what the kid may be capable of if he ran a full 400-meters.
“It’s amazing how he ran an unbelievable time. You don’t just run 48s. He wins races by running 200-meters ridiculously hard.”
That’s the way Wells runs his races.
“I kicked it in during the last 200,” Wells said. “It was awesome. I passed five or six kids.
“The closest time to me was a 49.”
The last time Wells ran a sub-49 was over a month ago at the Hamline Elite Meet
Wells said he placed 10th last year at state with a time of 51.50, but he wasn’t pushed as much.
This season, that wasn’t the case.
“Last year was different,” Wells said. “I was in a slower heat. This year, I got to run against the fastest kids, so that pushed me a lot.”
As for Floersheim, he recognizes just how much talent Wells possesses.
“Every kid at that level is talented,” Floersheim said. “You have to rise to the occasion. I’ve been fortunate to have kids that embrace the challenge that getting to state isn’t enough. They’ve embraced the challenge to get there and perform.
“Anytime you get a state champion, what’s special for me is trying to see it through the kids’ eyes, to see what they’ve accomplished. You don’t become a state champion in one race. It’s that growth from race-to-race and from year-to-year. That’s what’s fun about it.”
Wells did medal in the 4x200 and 4x400 as well, but he does own the school record in the 400. The Titans’ 4x800 also medaled, but Wells isn’t a part of that race.
“That means a lot,” Wells said. “I’m hoping nobody can break it for a while, but if they do, they deserve it. This is an awesome way to go out. That’s all you can ask for.”
