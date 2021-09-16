CHISHOLM — Last week, the Chisholm High School football team lost the battle at the line of scrimmage, and TJ Chiabotti ran for over 200 yards.
Needless to say, that was a big emphasis at practice this week, and Bluestreak coach Nick Milani is hoping his team can regain control of that scrimmage line when his team hosts Mille Lacs in a 7 p.m. contest today at Joel Maturi Field.
The Grizzlies’ line out-muscled Chisholm, and Milani doesn’t want to see that again.
“They controlled the offensive line, and that’s why they were successful running the ball,” Milani said. “We’re looking to take back that control.”
Chisholm will have to do it without lineman Josh Masucci, who is out with an injury, but Milani will be getting some injured players back that missed last week.
“Josh is a big loss,” Milani said. “He fills up a big hole on offense and defense, but it’s going to be a relief for the coaching staff to get these players back. It makes it easier for us, and it takes the pressure off of our guys.
“We have more players to rotate in.”
Chisholm also lost quarterback Dom Olson last week, but he will be back again.
“Before Dom went down (last week), I thought we were looking good,” Milani said. “We were doing what we wanted to do offensively.”
Injuries weren’t the only thing hampering the Bluestreaks last week.
“We went back to the basics this week because tackling-wise, we broke down,” Milani said. “We’ve focused on getting to the ball, wrapping up and finishing the play. It was a big issue last week.
“Tackling is the name of the game.”
Milani expects Mille Lacs to spread it out against his team.
“They like to throw the ball,” Milani said. “We have to stop the pass and make them run on us. That’s contrary to last week.”
When Chisholm has the ball, and if it controls the line of scrimmage, Milani expects some big things out of his running backs.
“Rush City ran the ball efficiently against them last week,” Milani said. “We’re hoping to establish the run. We’re looking to get two guys in the backfield — split backs — and have an extra lead blocker.
“We did that a bit last year, but this will be the first time we’re doing it this year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.