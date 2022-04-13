HIBBING — In a perfect world, the Hibbing High School boys and girls track teams would have been traveling south to Cambridge today for their first outdoor meet.
Well, the world, or the weather, isn’t perfect, so the Bluejackets will have to wait for their first outdoor meet.
Instead, Hibbing will travel to Bemidji today to take part in a Bemidji State University Indoor Meet, which begins at 11 a.m.
Hibbing boys coach James Plese said this was the best alternative for the two teams.
“With it being a high of 35 and 20-mile-per-hour winds, Bemidji State opened up one more indoor, so we decided to go that route. This opportunity is rare for us. Normally, we would go tough it out, but we haven’t seen an outdoor track yet.
“I didn’t want to put the kids through that to start our Easter vacation. It fits better to do this indoor meet as much as we’re ready to move past the indoor season. Mother Nature isn’t quite ready to let us move past it.”
Plese said this is a quality meet with 15 teams taking part in it.
“It won’t be the marathon meet that the first one was,” Plese said. “It’s a limited entry, five per event. We’re still toying with some kids. We’re putting some kids in some positions to be successful, and trying to compete still.
“The big thing is breaking up the monotony of indoor track stuff. We’d like to do that.”
Plese said there is some benefit of going to this meet.
“We’re going to be healthier, and mentally, I think our kids are beat up right now,” Plese said. “Health-wise, it was better to stay indoors and not contend with the pulled muscles that our sprinters get when they don’t warm up the right away.
“We’ve been struggling with that. We want to keep them healthy because we are on the tail end of COVID pandemic, but getting kids sick is still a concern.”
Plese said he ran at Bemidji State, and the one phrase from his coaches that’s it’s “Always 60 degrees and sunny inside.”
“We know what the environment is going to be,” Plese said. “The steps are off, and the corners are tighter. The times will be a little slower, but we’ll get outdoors. We have to stay mentally tough and push through these challenging times.
“These are challenging times, but at the same time, if our biggest issue is the weather is a little off for us, we’re going to be fine.”
Hibbing girls coach Serena Sullivan agreed with Plese that it has been frustrating not being able to get outside.
“It is because knowing the teams in cities have been outside for quite some time,” Sullivan said. “It’s been cold for them as well, but they’re able to get out on their tracks. We don’t even have a track to get out on.
“I’m grateful that we have something where we are able to go indoors at least. Some of these kids haven’t been able to experience a lot of long jumping and triple jumping and your throwing. At least they’re getting something in. It’s better than nothing.”
At least it’s experience for a lot of the younger athletes on the team.
“We’ll look at it like it’s just another practice, we’re getting something in,” Sullivan said. “We get something out of it, especially for the younger ones that we’re trying to move up and get them comfortable.
“They’ve learned to fall into their routines, and stay on task with everything. The older ones are good at guiding them along, but that’s hard to do when you’re not in that meet situation.”
