VIRGINIA — The Blue Devils had a big task ahead of them Friday night when Warroad — the No. 4-ranked team in Class A — came to town.
The visiting Warriors from Section 8A showed exactly why they were ranked so highly as they shut out Virginia/MI-B, 8-0.
“That’s a skilled hockey team,’’ Devils head coach Cale Finseth said after the game. “If you just watch them move pucks, how they come through the neutral zone, how they support the puck. I mean they’re a good team. I don’t care if you tell our guys to go out there and work harder and do certain things. Where we’re at at this stage it won’t matter. That’s how much better they are than us right now.’’
Warroad boasts one of the top players in the state, as well. Sophomore Jayson Shaugabay lived up to the hype with three goals and two assists in the contest. The Warroad defense was equally impressive as they limited the Blue Devils to just seven shots on goal.
Despite the loss, Finseth said his club can still learn from a game like that. “If you want to get to where we want to get to, that’s the kind of hockey you have to play. … You kind of try to take some things out of it.’’
Warroad got first period goals from Sky Solig and Anthony Foster and added four more in the middle stanza when Matt Hard, Blake Norris, Shaugababy (twice) all lit the lamp. Foster and Shaugabay each found the back of the net in the third period.
“The good thing about that is they’re not in our section. So we don't have to worry about that. The bad thing is there’s a better team in our section in Hermantown.’’
Finseth added that the focus remains on Section 7A and the Iron Range Conference, even though it’s nice to bring in teams like Warroad.
“Now we have to go get back to work and play Denfeld on Tuesday and that’s a big game for us.’’
The Blue Devils’ Ian Kangas recorded 28 saves in the contest, while Warroad netminder Hampton Slukynsky turned aside seven shots.
V/MI-B (7-6) plays at Duluth Denfeld on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Warroad 2 4 2 — 8
V/MI-B 0 0 0 — 0
First period: 1, W, Sky Solig (Anthony Foster, Carson Reed), 4:00; 2, W, Foster (Jayson Shaugabay, Saizha Norwegian), 15:49.
Second period: 3, W, Matt Hard (Norwegian, Reed), 4:53; 4, W, Blake Norris (Luke Johnson), PP, 9:43; 5, Shaugabay (unassisted), 12:05; 6, Shaugabay (Norris), 12:52.
Third period: 7, W, Foster (Norris, Shaugabay), PP, 1:32; 8, W, Shaugabay (Norwegian), 6:25.
Saves: Ian Kangas, VMIB, 11-9-8—28; Hampton Slukynsky, W, 2-2-3—7.
Penalties: VMIB, 4-for-8 minutes; Warroad, none.
GIRLS’ HOCKEY
Eveleth-Gilbert Area 6,
International Falls 2
At International Falls, the Golden Bears outshot the Broncos 58-13 Thursday night as they cruised their way to a 6-2 win over hosting International Falls.
Natalie Bergman had two goals for the Bears, scoring once in the first period and again late in the second. Eveleth-Gilbert Area started things off with a Kylie Baranzelli shorthanded goal at 4:20 in the first and went up 5-0 before letting in their first.
After Bergman’s first goal, Toryn Swan put Eveleth-Gilbert up 3-0 with a goal at 15:28.
Anneka Lundgren etched the first E-G goal in the second period, scoring shorthanded. Jennie Krause then made it a 5-0 game on a power play goal at 12:06.
International Falls found the back of the net less than a minute later thanks to Emma Erickson’s unassisted goal but Bergman put the deficit back at five with her power play goal at 16:03.
Erickson added one final goal in the third, but the Bears offense was too much for the Broncos this time, as they earned the 6-2 victory.
E-G goalie Daisy Andrews got the win in net with 11 saves. Naomi Carradice finished with 52 saves in the loss
EG 3 3 0 — 6
IF 0 1 1 — 2
First Period
1, E, Kylie Baranzell (Katelyn Torrel, Sydni Richards), SH, 4:20; 2, E, Natalie Bergman (Jennie Krause), 9:56; 3, E, Toryn Swan (Jaylyn Parks), 15:28.
Second Period
4, E, Anneka Lundgren (Baranzelli, Maggie Koskela), SH, 6:41; 5, E, Krause (Lundgren, Richards), PP, 12:06; 6, I, Emma Erickson (unassisted), 12:53; 7, Bergman (Baranzelli, Krause), PP, 16:03.
Third Period
8, I, Erickson (unassisted), 15:59.
Penalties-Minutes: E-G 4-8; IF 2-4.
Goalie saves: Daisy Andrews, EG, 2-5-4—11; Naomi Carradice, IF, 14-21-17—52.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.