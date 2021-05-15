VIRGINIA -- Warroad scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull out a 9-5 win over Virginia at Stock Field Friday night.
The Blue Devils scored two in the third, one in the fourth and two in the sixth to hold a 5-4 lead going into the final inning. However, Virginia couldn’t hold off Warroad in the final game of the Virginia Tournament.
The Blue Devils were paced by Logan Nordby with two hits (including a double) and two RBIs, Dylan Hedley with a pair of hits (including a triple) and Mason Carlson who connected for two base knocks.
Virginia also got a double and one RBI each from Cole Schaefer and Landin McCarty in the teams 10-hit attack.
Warroad, however, put up nine runs on 15 hits to rally for the win.
On the hill, Virginia’s Tom Nemanich went six innings, with six strikeouts, and seven earned runs on 12 hits. Dylan Hedley also pitched one inning, fanning two, and allowing two earned runs on three hits.
Evan Grover went six innings for the Warriors and struck out seven Blue Devils. He allowed five earned runs on nine hits. Jace Thompson pitched one inning in relief with two strikeouts and one hit allowed.
Virginia (11-4) plays at Nashwauk-Keewatin on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.