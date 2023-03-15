MOUNTAIN IRON—The Mountain Iron-Buhl boys’ basketball team is looking to make it one step further than they did a year before.

Bowing out of the Section 7A tournament last season in a tight loss with Cherry in the semifinals, the Rangers will look to return to the section title game for the first time since 2017 tonight when they take on Deer River at UMD beginning at 5:30 p.m.

