HIBBING — Once again, Ray Pierce and the Hibbing High School wrestling team fell just short against Deer River.
The Warriors got a fall from Gus Thompson at 220 pounds en route to a 42-39 victory over the Bluejackets Tuesday at the High School Gymnasium.
Hibbing had rallied back from a 30-9 deficit to lead 33-30 with three matches to go, but Thompson and Gus Thompson picked up falls late in the match to give Deer River the win.
“We knew what they were going to do,” Pierce said. “Once we lost the coin toss, we were at their mercy. Once we got to (Thomas) Hagen, who pinned Thompson, we were going away from there.
“We would have gotten that match either way at 182 because they would run out Gus, and we would run out Hagen. After that, we knew we still had to wrestle the top guys and not get pinned.”
Unfortunately that didn’t happen as both the Thompson’s won by fall, and even though Bryson Larrabee pinned Lee Perrington at 285, the Bluejackets couldn’t overcome those two late falls.
Deer River started quickly as Charles Ikola would win by fall at 106 just 33 seconds into his match.
Hibbing’s Christian Jelle, who returned from an injury, would win 11-5 at 113, but Dylan Geilen and Wyatt Gullickson would win by fall at 13 seconds and 3:57, respectively, to give the Warriors an early 18-3 lead.
“We gave up a few pins at the bottom where we shouldn’t have,” Pierce said. “That happens in wrestling. I tell my guys to wrestle the full six minutes, even if you’re down, because with five seconds on the clock, you can get a pin and win.
“Deer River happened to step up and do that to us tonight.”
Ethan Roy stopped that run with a fall of his own at 1:46, but Pita Tudonu and Tygh Gullickson got consecutive falls to make it 30-9.
“We have some first-year wrestlers, and they’re stepping up to come here on varsity and wrestle,” Pierce said. “We need the guys who have been here a long time to step up to where they’re supposed to be and wrestle.
“That’s what it comes down to. All the snake-bit stuff in the world can go away if we step up and wrestle. We have to finish matches out.”
At 30-9, that’s when Hibbing did pick up its game.
Jack Bautch came away with a fall at 1:14, then Bryson Larrabee won by fall at 48 seconds. Cooper Hendrickson pulled off the biggest win, pinning Austin Mundt at 3:45, then Hagen won by forfeit to give the Bluejackets that 33-30 lead.
“That match (Hendrickson) was a big turning point,” Pierce said. “We had that all the way up and down the lineup, those matches like that. They got the turns and we didn’t. Cooper’s match was awesome.
“We got beat by Mundt at the Jackhammer, and for Cooper to stick with him, that match was pure, physical, staying tight, waiting for his spot, wrestling tough, not giving up anything free, then there it is, he took the win.”
That’s when the Thompson’s took over, getting those 12 crucial points to put the match out of reach.
“We have to concentrate on six minutes,” Pierce said. “We have to keep the matches close. We have to do the stuff we know. We know how to bridge. We know how sprawl. We know how to clear legs.
“I need to reiterate some of these things with these guys. We can wrestle for six minutes. That’s how these matches get finished.”
Deer River 42, Hibbing 39
106 — Charles Ikola, DR, pinned Nehemiah Figueroa, :33; 112 — Christian Jellle, H, def. Tate Evans, 11-5; 120 — Dylan Geilen, DR, pinned Emma Platt, :13; 126 — Wyatt Gullickson, DE, pinned Gabe Martin, 3:37; 132 — Ethan Roy, H, pinned Jayden Fairbanks, 1:46; 138 — Pita Tudonu, DR, pinned Jacoby Ekanem, 4:28; 145 — Tygh Gullickson, DR, pinned Luke Tichy, :51; 152 — Jack Bautch, H, pinned Jarod Pennington, 1:14; 160 — Bryson Larrabee, H, pinned Ben Storlie, :48; 170 — Cooper Hendrickson, H, pinned Austin Mundt, 3:45; 182 — Thomas Hagen, H, won by forfeit; 195 — Gus Thompson, DR, pinned Evan Hanson, 1:06; 220 — JoJo Thompson, DR, pinned Drew Shay, 1:59; 285 — Ian Larrabee, H, pinned Lee Perrington, 1:13.
