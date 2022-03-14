DULUTH — It wasn’t Joe Frazier vs. Muhammad Ali in the “Thrilla in Manilla,” but both the Deer River and Chisholm High School boys basketball teams butted heads for 38-intense minutes.
The Warriors and Bluestreaks traded jabs and landed solid punches, but only one team would land the knock-out punch.
After trailing for most of the game, No. 3 seeded Deer River finally found that opening and delivered the decisive blow in a 75-68 Section 7A quarterfinal victory over No. 6 seeded Chisholm Saturday at Ralph Romano Gymnasium.
The game wrapped up a day of tight games as Cherry, Mountain Iron-Buhl and North Woods all won hard-fought contests.
This game didn’t disappoint.
“It’s been a crazy day,” Deer River coach Dave Olson said. “All four games were close. That’s that whole March Madness thing. We beat them by 19 earlier in the season. We knew that they were going to come out and throw punches.
“They never even pressed us the first time, and this time, they pressed us all night. Credit to Chisholm. They played great. They came to win.”
The first half was a slugfest between two top-notch prize fighters.
Chisholm got out to a 21-16 lead just under seven minutes into the half, then the Bluesteaks held a 32-29 lead with 4:56 to play.
The Warriors tied it 38-38 with 55 seconds to play, then a basket by July Abernathy gave Chisholm a 40-38 lead at the half.
According to Bluestreak coach Jeremy Fleming, his team followed the game plan perfectly.
“Our transition was fantastic,” Fleming said. “We pushed the ball to try and tire them out a little bit. That was in our favor. That was the key in the first half, just to keep it even.”
Things looked even better for Chisholm when it came out with a 10-4 run to start the second half to take a 50-43 lead.
“Out of the gate, it was nice to have it that way,” Fleming said. “I tell my guys that the first five minutes of the second half is a key in setting the tone as to how that second half is going to go.
“They were ready for it. It was unfortunate that in the last three or four minutes it didn’t go the same way.”
Deer River went on a 7-0 run to tie it 50-50, but the Bluestreaks showed some resiliency by taking a 57-53 lead.
By no means did Fleming think it was over.
“I knew they were going to go on another run or two,” Fleming said. “If we could just maintain it, we were going to be OK if it came down to one or two possessions. It came down to taking care of the ball.”
The Warriors had one of those runs to tie it 57-57, then Deer River took its first lead of the game when Mikhail Wakonabo drilled a 3-pointer with 5:20 to play, then he hit another three to make it 63-57 with 4:47 left in the game.
“It flipped the whole momentum,” Olson said. “We eventually went up by six, and the crowd was into it, but Chisholm… We threw haymakers, and they came back and threw a haymaker. It was whoever was going to get that last punch in.
“That showed our resiliency. They wanted to win this game badly. Emotions run high, especially on a big stage. They had to work together to make sure they stayed focused and not lose their heads. They did a great job with that. They played poised down the stretch.”
So did the Bluestreaks.
Jude Sundquist converted a three-point play, then Nathan Showalter drilled a cold-blooded 3-pointer to tie the game 63-63 with 3:30 to play.
“That was fantastic,” Fleming said. “Wakonabo had those back-to-back threes, which put us down by six points right away. Showy came back and hit that three. That’s the tournament atmosphere.
“That’s what we want. It was just unfortunate that we came out on the short end.”
Right after that, Deer River threw two more punches when Ty Morrison hit a free throw and Sam Rahier drilled a three to make it 67-63.
July Abernathy and Showalter punched back with a three-point play and deuce, respectively, to give Chisholm a 68-67 lead.
Wakonabo hit two free throws to give the Warriors a 69-68 lead with one minute to play. After a Chisholm miss, Ethan Williams hit two free throws to make it 71-68.
On the ensuing in-bounds pass, Wakonabo used his length and leaping ability to intercept the pass, which set up two free throws for Morrison, who made one to make it 72-68.
“That’s what he (Wakonabo) does at the point of our presses,” Olson said. ““It was a two possession game right there and with that steal, it became all about the foul game. Thank goodness for him and that steal.”
Another Bluestreaks turnover gave Williams another free throw, then Williams finished it off with a layup.
“Both of our teams have a lot of personalities,” Olson said. “With that, you’ve got guys that are willing to throw punches. They got the Sundquist boys and a great supporting cast. We’ve got senior leadership with Ty, some ferocious juniors and young guys, too.
“It was well matched.”
Chisholm ends the season with a 19-6 record.
“I thought we had intensity throughout the whole game,” Fleming said. “At times, we took care of the ball, and our guys were composed. Even though we were the No. 6 seed, we didn’t play like it.”
Morrison led Deer River with 20 points. Williams and Wakonabo each had 13 and Rhett Mundt and Rahier had 12 each.
Noah Sundquist finished with 25 points. Showalter had 15 and Jude Sundquit 11.
CHS 40 28 — 68
DR 38 37 — 75
Chisholm: Noah Sundquist 25, Jude Sundquist 11, July Abernathy 5, Sean Fleming 8, Nathan Showalter 15, Philip Barnard 4.
Deer River: Cale Jackson 3, Caiden Schjenken 2, Ethan Williams 13, Mikhail Wakonabo 13, Rhett Mundt 12, Sam Rahier 12, Ty Morrison 20.
Total Fouls: Chisholm 20; Deer River 14; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Chisholm 7-10; Deer River 22-29; 3-pointers: Noah Sundquist, Jude Sundquist, Showalter 3, Williams 3, Wakonabo 3, Rahier 2.
