DULUTH — Looking at the first 13 minutes of their contest with No. 3 Deer River, the No. 2 North Woods boys’ basketball team looked like they would cruise into Friday’s championship game as the Grizzlies led the Warriors 31-13.
But the defending section champions had something to say about that. Deer River closed out the first half on a 14-4 run to trail by just eight at the break, 37-25. In the second half, the Warriors completed the comeback, took the lead and held on for dear life as North Woods attempted to turn things back in their favor.
In the end, the Grizzlies’ shots just weren’t falling when they needed to, as they saw their season come to an end, 66-62.
After the game, North Woods head coach Will Kleppe called the game a simple tale of two halves.
“That’s how this game goes,” Kleppe said. “We came out on fire. I thought we were getting everything to go our way. We got the hustle plays, we were rebounding well and the shots were falling.
“But the second half, we couldn’t get a bucket to fall. Deer River got hot. Ty Morrison is one of the best around for a reason and he put his team on his shoulders. We ended up having to play some catchup and we had some opportunities, but we couldn’t get over the hump.
Deer River’s Morrison led all scorers with 19 points in the win.
As strong as Deer River finished the game, the beginning could not have been any different with the Grizzlies starting things off on an 8-2 run. Brenden Chiabotti got the opening bucket for North Woods on a jumper before Sean Morrison dumped one in down low to make it 4-0.
Deer River missed a pair of free throws early, but got on the board with Sam Rahier scoring on the drive. Morrison and Chiabotti scored again for North Woods in the followup.
The Warriors’ Rhett Mundt got his night started with a bucket in the paint before TJ Chiabotti knocked down a three for the Grizzlies, 11-4. Another three, this time from Jared Chiabotti put the high-seed up 10 early on.
Deer River got some relief from Ty Morrison and Ethan Williams, but Sean Morrison and TJ Chiabotti were there with more buckets for North Woods. Two free throws from Davis Kleppe followed by another TJ Chiabotti three put North Woods up 23-8, forcing a timeout from Deer River, their second of the night.
The threes kept coming after the break with Jonah Burnett hitting one followed by another from TJ Chiabotti. Burnett added two more on the putback shortly after making it a 31-13 game.
The Warriors began their run, however, closing out the half on a 14-4 run that put them within striking distance at the break.
Tait Kongsjord put in a bucket in the paint before Rahier nailed a three. Ty Morrison missed a pair of free throws but got his own offensive rebound to score two on the putback. Sean Morrison and Kleppe grabbed another pair of free throws for their squad, but Ty Morrison answered with four straight near the end of the half. Williams then closed things out with one final bucket to make it 35-27 at the half as North Woods’ lead was dwindling.
Kleppe said his squad could even feel the pressure as the first half came to a close.
“We felt it start to slip. We tried to shore some things up but Deer River is the defending section champs for a reason. They know how to make those runs and how to make those comebacks and it showed.”
Deer River wasted no time erasing the rest of the deficit at the beginning of the second half. Buckets from Rahier and Williams, as well as a pair from Mundt tied the game at 35. Burnett grabbed the lead back for the Grizzlies with a bucket, but Mundt and then Ty Morrison scored for the Warriors to give their squad the lead, 39-37.
Mikhail Wakonabo scored for Deer River out of a timeout, but TJ Chiabotti nailed a three to cut the deficit to one. The teams began to trade long range shots with Ty Morrison and Burnett going back and forth.
With North Woods trailing 54-49, they made one final attempt to come away with a lead. Three straight three-pointers from Jared Chiabotti put them up 58-56, but Deer River stuck with the Grizzlies, with Rahier, Wakonabo and Mundt hitting late shots. Trailing by two with two minutes left, North Woods was forced to foul.
While the Warriors late free throws weren’t stellar in terms of makes, they had just enough and North Woods was unable to find a bucket. With two final free throws from Mundt, the Warriors knocked off the Grizzlies, 66-62.
Ultimately, Kleppe said his squad gave their best effort but the shots just didn’t fall their way.
“We had some opportunities there but some nights the buckets don’t fall and that’s the way the game goes. I couldn’t be more proud of my kids. They hung in there and they battled. I don’t think we could have gameplanned any differently for Deer River.
After the game, the Grizzlies faithful as well as alumni met with the team, before North Woods even went to the locker room, something Kleppe says shows how much the community and the team mean to each other.
“We’ve worked hard as a program. I look around here and I see alumni from four, five, six years ago coming over to congratulate our kids. Some of them have won their own section titles on this floor and to see them here means a lot. This loss stings. It’s going to hurt for a while, but the kids are a part of something bigger and have set a good example for all of the kids from the elementary program on up.”
On his nine seniors lost to graduation, Kleppe says it’ll be difficult to replace a group like them.
“It doesn’t happen much when you get a group like them. Some joined late, some haven’t played with us for a while and some don’t have basketball as their first love. But they all love coming to practice and being a part of something special. This group, with my son included, I’ve seen grow up for years now. It’s going to be tough to replace them but they meant a lot to this program.
DR 27 39 — 66
NW 35 27 — 62
Deer River: Ethan Williams 10, Mikhail Wakonabo 6, Rhett Mundt 14, Sam Rahier 13, Tate Kongsjord 4, Ty Morrison 19; Three pointers: Williams 1, Rahier 1, Morrison 2; Free throws: 8-18; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
North Woods: Brenden Chiabotti 4, Jared Chiabotti 14, TJ Chiabotti 16, Davis Kleppe 4, Jonah Burnett 10, Alex Hartway 2, Sean Morrison 12; Three pointers: J. Chiabotti 4, T. Chiabotti 4, Burnett 2; Free throws: 10-14; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
Cherry 86,
Mountain Iron-Buhl 80
Printed below is the box score for Wednesday’s first semifinal game. It was not available prior to the Mesabi Tribune’s deadline.
MIB 34 46 — 80
CHS 37 49 — 89
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Asher Zubich 33, Cooper Salinas 15, Mason Clines 5, Jeffrey Kayfes 3, Josh Holmes 5, Nik Jesch 14, MiCaden Clines 5; Three pointers: Zubich 3, Kayfes 1, Holmes 1, Jesch 2, Mi. Clines 1; Free throws: 12-13; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Cherry: Isaac Asuma 43, Noah Asuma 9, Isaiah Asuma 7, Sam Serna 15, Nick Serna 7, Klaeb Rhinerson 5; Three pointers: Isaac Asuma 2, N. Asuma 1, S. Serna 3, N. Serna 1, Rhinerson 1; Free throws: 8-12; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
