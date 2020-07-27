ELY — The Hibbing Babe Ruth baseball team took a 7-0 lead, but Ely came back to capture a 19-12 victory at the Blueberry Bash Saturday at Memorial Field.
The Hornets scored all seven of those runs in the first inning, thanks to seven walks and three hits.
Codeih Powers had an RBI walk, followed by a Joe Allison walk to force home a run. Evan Vinopal hit a sacrifice fly for the second out of the inning, then Dan Rusten knocked home two runs with a double.
Carter Anderson had an RBI single, then after a walk to Noah Vinopal, Will Durie knocked home a run with a base hit.
The only problem was that Ely came back to score four runs in its half of the first.
Housey had an RBI base hit, as did Mattsonk and McRoberts.
Hibbing got two of those runs back in the second as Allison walked with two out, then Evan Vinopal singled, and both runners advanced on an error. Rusten followed with a two-run single and it was 9-4.
Ely added one run in the second to make it 9-5 as Schreffler doubled and scored on a ground out by Housey.
The Hornets extended the lead to 12-5 with three runs in the third.
Durie walked with one out, then Ryley Lund drew a base on balls. Cole Mammenga hit an RBI single, then Powers brought home a run when he reached on an error.
Ely cut into that seven-run lead with six runs in its half of the third.
With one out, McRoberts and Banks both walked, then after a ground out, Lislegard walked to load the bases.
Schreffler knocked in a run with a single, then DeRenee walked to force home a run. Housey doubled home two runs, then two more bases-loaded walks forced home two runs to make it 12-11.
That would be the end of the scoring for Hibbing, but Ely took a 13-12 lead with two runs in the fourth.
Three more walks and a two-run angle by Davies gave Ely the lead for good.
Ely then scored six more times in the sixth to put the game away.
McRoberts had a two-run single, Quick hit an RBI single, Lislegard forced home a run with a walk, then Schreffler hit a two-run single to end the scoring.
Durie finished with two hits.
Schreffler had five hits for Ely, Housey had three and McRoberts had two.
In all, there were 31 walks issued in the game.
