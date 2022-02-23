NASHWAUK — Gaige Waldvogel has been fortunate enough to play with a lot of talented players for the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team.
Ever since his freshman season, he’s been partnered with Jack Lorenz, Jeff Lorenz, Keeghan Warmuth, Spencer Engel, Brent Keranen and Jager Nash.
With all of that offensive firepower Waldvogel, who was doing all of the facilitating, still found a way to get his points.
That paid off this season when the Spartan senior eclipsed the 1,000-point mark in a game against Greenway.
For Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Kyle Giorgi, that makes five players in his tenure to reach that milestone.
“This is special for him,” Giorgi said. “He’s been a gym rat, so he’s put in a lot of time. He’s been a part of successful teams with a lot of guys who could score the ball. Two years before this year, we had five guys averaging double figures, and six with nine or more.
“When you have a team dominated by guys who can score the basketball, it’s more difficult to get to 1,000. That goes to show what he’s done in his tenure. That shows his growth and longevity in the program.”
This season, Waldvogel is averaging 19 points per game, up from the past three seasons.
“He’s certainly taken on more of a scoring role,” Giorgi said. “A leadership role as well. We’ve had to rely on him to be our go-to scorer.”
Waldvogel could always score. Even though he had Lorenz, Lorenz, Warmuth and Keranen last year, Waldovgel got his share of points.
“I was still one of our main scorers last year,” Waldvogel said. “Brent took on more of a defensive role, and he locked up the best players on the other team, so we could win. He knew I was a good scorer because he couldn’t guard me at practice.”
Even though he was the point guard, Waldvogel didn’t have any trouble adjusting to his advanced scoring role this season.
“It was something he knew was coming,” Giorgi said. “He was looking forward to it. A lot of guys like that role. He had to defer a little bit the last few years, so he’s seen this as an opportunity to show off his talents and scoring ability.
“It’s a challenge at times because defenses are focusing on you, but as a competitor, those are the things you look for.”
Waldvogel said it wasn’t much of an adjustment. He just goes about his every-day business.
“I scored off the bench during my sophomore season, I was getting 10-plus assists and a few rebounds,” Waldvogel said. “I had a mindset to do it, no matter what. It was tough because everyone could score.
“It was such a well-rounded team, but we shared the ball. Everyone wanted to score at the same time.”
Waldvogel and Giorgi knew that he would draw a lot of attention from opposing coaches.
“When teams see us, they know that if they can lock down Gaige, they’re going to be in a good position,” Giorgi said. “He’s usually the focal point for the other team. We haven’t seen a lot of combo defenses, but they’re definitely on where he is all of the time.
“They’re putting their best defensive player on him, so he’s had to work harder to get his shots, whether he’s moving off of the ball, or being able to create his own shot in one-on-one situations. He has to be more zoned in on his game.”
The crowning achievement came in the first five minutes in the game against the Raiders. He needed four points. When he got there, it was anticlimactic.
“Honestly, I wasn’t too worried about it,” Waldvogel said. “I knew I had to score in order to win. When I got there, it was a relief, and an underwhelming feeling like, ‘I already did it.’”
Now that it’s over, Waldvogel can focus on the one thing he craves — winning basketball.
“It’s relieving to be honest,” Waldvogel said. “Now, I can worry about winning, and making sure the team gets to where they need to be for playoffs.”
Giorgi knows Waldvogel will do whatever he can to achieve that goal.
“I know he wants to win,” Giorgi said. “He’s a competitor. We haven’t won this year as much as he would like, but he shows up every day, works hard and puts his best foot forward.
“We’re doing what we can these last few weeks to see if we can go on a run.”
