NASHWAUK — When things got dicey for the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team, the Spartans turned to one player — Gaige Waldvogel.
With the score tied 42-42 with just over nine minutes to play, the Spartan senior spurred a 13-2 run with 11 points as Nashwauk-Keewatin defeated Cromwell-Wright 61-48 Friday at the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School Gymnasium.
Waldvogel finished the game with 31 points, including six 3-pointers as the Spartans finished their regular season with a 13-13 record.
That’s something Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Kyle Giorgi expects out of his seniors, and this time, they pulled through.
“We have four seniors who play a lot of minutes,” Giorgi said. “They’ve been in a lot of games like this, and unfortunately for us, so far this year, that’s kind of been the story of the way things have gone.
“What happened tonight didn’t happen in previous games. I was proud that they stuck with it. They stayed composed, stuck to the game plan and they were able to make enough plays to end up getting the win.”
Defensively, the Spartans stuck to the game plan in the first half, limiting the Cardinals to just 18 points in taking an eight-point lead, 26-18.
“Nashwauk did a good job of being active defensively,” Cromwell-Wright coachBill Pocernich said. “They caused us some trouble. The only thing we had going in the first half was Nathan (Eliason) inside.
“We had a few possessions where we had him, and we didn’t get it into him.”
Giorgi liked the way his team responded defensively.
“The guys were working hard defensively,” Giorgi said. “We knew that it was going to take a good defensive effort. They have some different guys who can score in a variety of ways.
“I thought defensively we played well in the first half. We’re going to need to continue that heading into the playoffs here.”
In the second half, the Cardinals were an entirely different team.
Cromwell-Wright came out and hit six 3-pointers in the first nine minutes to even the score at 42-42.
“Our guards did a better job of being more aggressive and assertive looking for some stuff,” Pocernich said. “We took care of the ball, and we made shots. That was the deal. In the first half, we didn’t make any shots, and we didn’t take care of the ball. We turned it over.
“In that stretch, we got some stops on the other end, took care of the ball and knocked down the looks we got, but we didn’t do that consistently enough tonight.”
That’s when Waldvogel took over scoring those 11 points to give the Spartans a 55-44 lead.
For all practical purposes, the game was over.
“We had a little stretch there toward the start of the second half where we weren’t consistent offensively,” Giorgi said. “Fortunately, we were able to piece together some stops and make a little run later in the second half.
“Gaige hit a couple of threes and that got us that lead up to 11 points.”
Pocernich gave Nashwauk-Keewatin a lot of credit for that run, but his team had some defensive lapses in the process.
“Gaige had it going on,” Pocernich said. “He had a couple of wide-open looks out of that, but that’s defensive breakdowns on our part. A good player took advantage of them. He made us pay. When we did get good looks, we didn’t convert enough of them.
“They hit shots. They executed well down the stretch and coasted out. We have to be more consistent on both ends of the floor at this time of the year if you’re going to win, otherwise, your season is going to be over. Hopefully, it’s a lesson learned, and we can use that to prepare for next week.”
Rebrovich finished with 10 points.
Eliason had 14 to pace the Cardinals. Noah Foster added 13.
CW 18 30 — 48
NK 26 35 — 61
Crowmwell-Wright: Michael Zoeller 7, Noah Foster 13, Dylan Nyberg 7, Tanner Collman 2, Nathan Eliason 14, Liam Schoenberg 3.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 31, Marcus Moore 3, Justice Rebrovich 10, Conner Perryman 4, Daylan White 8, Shi Oswald 2, Brody Erickson 1.
Total Fouls: Cromwell-Wright 16; Nashwauk-Keewatin 8; Fouled Out: Zevvus Smith; Free Throws: Cromwell-Wright 2-2; Nashwauk-Keewatin 10-13; 3-pointers: Zoeller, Foster 3, Nyberg, Schoenberg, Waldvogel 6, Moore, White 2.
Hibbing 65
St. Cloud Apollo 46
ST. CLOUD — Ayden McDonald poured in 38 points as the Bluejackets beat the Tigers on the road Friday.
Hibbing also held the 6-foot-8-inch Thomas Diew to just five points in what McDonald termed an excellent defensive effort.
“We did some things in practice to prep for Diew, some out-of-the-ordinary things,” McDonad said. “We started in our 1-2-2 press, did it well and we never went to any of those things.
“All of the problems we’ve had in guarding the paint in previous games, we did an exceptional job on him, especially holding them to 17 points in the first. That was incredible. We moved and talked. We need that engagement like that.”
The Bluejackets only scored 23 first-half points, but they came back to pour in 42 second-half points.
“I thought we moved the ball well, but we had eight opportunities from the free throw line and we missed those opportunities,” McDonald said. “In the second half, we got the game at our pace and spread out the lead.
“They had to gamble a little bit, but we cut, screened and passed the ball well. It was fun to watch. We did some nice things on both ends of the floor.
Zach Rusich added 10 points for Hibbing.
Tate Watkins had 15 points to pace St. Cloud Apollo. Azayah Washington had 10.
HHS 23 42 — 65
SCA 17 29 — 46
Hibbing: Zach Rusich 10, Carson Brown 6, Dane Mammenga 2, Vincent Carlson 5, Jacob Jensrud 4, Ayden McDonald 38.
St. Cloud Apollo: Tate Watkins 15, Thomas Diew 5, Azayah Washington 10, Jamari Abston 5, Tyler Hansen 4, Hassan Daumbia 7.
Total Fouls: Hibbing 10; St. Cloud Apollo 17; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hibbing 16-24; St Cloud Apollo 3-4; 3-pointers: Carlson, McDonald 2, Watkins, Abston, Daumbia.
