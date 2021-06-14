Visualization helps Willard prepare for Boys State Golf

HIBBING — Before Conner Willard set foot on The Quarry at Giants Ridge, the Hibbing senior had already played numerous rounds at the course, not physically, but visually.
Willard hit the driving range at the Mesaba Country Club with his Quarry scorebook in hand, and he would play shot after shot, learning where to hit the ball.
Even though Willard had played at The Quarry before, that visualization worked to perfection as Willard shot a two-day total of 158 (77, 81 to place fourth at the Section 7AA Meet.
Willard is hoping that visualization works out again as prepares for the State Class AA Meet, which begins today at The Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.
Every shot Willard hit on the range had a purpose.
“I was focusing on the Quarry at the start of the year,” Willard said. “That helped me out a lot. When I was on the range, I probably played four or five rounds at the Quarry without going there. You have to see the hole, and play it the way you would play it.
“It’s a lot of visualization. That was helpful. I’ve played the course enough to where I can see every hole. It’s a spot course. You have to hit the right spot and that’s what I was focusing on while hitting on the range.”
That, according to Bluejacket coach Tom Bittmann, is why Willard had a successful season because the last time Willard played a competitive round on The Quarry was when he was a freshman.
Three years later, being bigger and stronger, Willard, who did find some trouble on day two of the event, was able to overcome that adversity to finish in the top five individually.
“He last played in a section meet as a ninth-grader, and he came within two spots of going to state,” Bittmann said. “This year, his experience and consistency showed. He had the mental toughness it takes to grind out a round in five hours, maturity matters.
“He was able to pull it together after having a couple of bad holes in a row. The Quarry is a tough place to play, and when things start going bad, you can give up quickly. His maturity and consistency came through.”
Willard is especially consistent around the green, where he can make up a lot of strokes.
“His biggest attribute is he can score around the greens,” Bittmann said. “He gets up-and-down. He missed very few short putts all year long. If he’s inside eight-feet with the putter, it’s going in the hole.
“His chipping ability to get it within that eight-foot circle is phenomenal.”
It all comes with experience.
“The short game is a big part of the game,” Willard said. “It saves a lot of strokes in the end. I need to have a good driver but I need good wedges to get it close, so I can make some birdies.”
“The more you play, you start figuring things out. That’s golf. Every time you go out on the course, it’s a new day. You learn more and more. That makes you a better golfer at the end of the day.”
The work Willard puts into his game doesn’t surprise Bittmann at all.
“He’s a true competitor,” Bittmann said. “I knew he would give everything he had. He has great hands, and he’s a good athlete. He was bigger and stronger. He was able to drive the ball much farther.
“We expected good things. It showed. He had a great season.”
With only two more rounds in his high-school career, Willard won’t go down without a fight.
He’ll take the same approach he used at The Quarry, which according to Bittmann, will be helpful at The Ridges at Sand Creek.
“With the course layout, it matters a lot,” Bittmann said. “The greens are small. There’s a lot of pin-point golf there. It’s like two different golf courses. It’s a wide-open, links-style golf course for half of the course, and the other half crisscrosses a river.
“That’s why it’s spot golf. If you’re not spot on and able to get up-and-down when you miss the greens, you’re not going to score. It suits him well. He has enough length to be able to reach where he needs to, and the short game to do some damage when he gets there.”
Hopefully, that visualization works again.
“I will use it, but I will try to get down there and play the course to learn it a little bit,” Willard said. “I’m going to give it my best shot.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.