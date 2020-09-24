VIRGINIA — Playing each other for the second time in three days, the Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert girls’ tennis teams both had something to prove on Thursday.
For the Golden Bears, finding a way to defeat the Blue Devils would go a long way after falling to them in a tight 5-2 match on Tuesday. Virginia, however, wanted to make sure things weren’t close again and win points where they couldn’t on Tuesday.
In the end, the Blue Devils came to play on their home courts and swept the Golden Bears 7-0, downing them twice in one week.
On her team’s strong performance all the way down the lineup, Virginia head coach Kortney Rosati said her squad put together a strong day of practice on Wednesday and took it upon themselves to play at a higher level on Thursday.
“The girls had a really great practice Wednesday,” Rosati said. “We focused on the things we struggled with on Tuesday and the girls even set up their own players meeting to just get together as a team and make sure everyone’s heads were in the right spot. It was a good team bonding talk and they kind of just reaffirmed that they were here to play and they wanted to play well. I definitely think they showed they were ready today.”
For E-G, the loss gives their young team another reason to move forward and continue working to improve their games.
“We came up short,” Golden Bears head coach Dean Edstrom said. “We’re young but some of our girls do have quite a bit of experience. Virginia is a tough team so hats off to them but I don’t think our girls will hang their heads about today. We’ll just keep trying to get better day by day and make sure our girls keep believing in themselves. I know they believe in themselves and that goes a long way towards getting better.”
In singles, the Blue Devils cruised to wins at the lower two spots. Anna Fink made short work of Eveleth-Gilbert’s Marlena Peterson, winning 6-0, 6-1. At the No. 4 spot, Virginia’s Ella Lamppa faced off with Elyse Ziegler for the second time and grabbed another win, downing the Golden Bear 6-0, 6-0.
The Blue Devils earned back one of the points they lost on Tuesday at No. 2 Singles. Blue Devil Ava Fink fell in straight sets Tuesday to E-G’s Julia Lindseth. Thursday, it looked like the match might go down the same path after Lindseth took the first set 6-1.
Fink, however, turned things around and evened up the score with a 6-1 set of her own to send things to a decisive third set. In the final frame, Fink kept the momentum on her side and finished off Lindseth 6-2 to help keep Virginia perfect in singles.
At the top spot, Virginia’s Mary Skorich faced off once more with the Bears’ Lydia Delich. Looking for revenge after a loss on Tuesday, Delich raced out to a 5-2 lead in the first set.
Skorich battled back, however, and was able to take four of the next five games, sending the opening set to a tiebreaker. In the breaker, Skorich completed the comeback and won 7-3, taking the first set.
The two continued to battle in the second as the two played each other on serve through most of the early going. On serve at 3-3, Delich broke Skorich’s serve to go up 4-3, but Skorich broke right back to knot things up.
Now at four apiece, Skorich held serve and was able to break Delich one last time to take the second set 6-4 and complete the singles sweep.
In doubles, the Golden Bears swapped a couple players in the No. 2 and No. 3 spots, hoping to find some more success, but the Blue Devils held strong.
Virginia’s Abby Kramer and Ellie Manninen picked up a straight sets win at No. 3 doubles, defeating E-G’s Hanna Beldo and Ayla Troutwine, 6-2, 6-1.
At No. 2 doubles, Jayda Westerbur and Abby Keyport faced off with the Golden Bears’ Alyssa Grahek and Mylee Young. Grahek and Young put up a fight against the Virginia pair, but Westerbur and Keyport proved to be too much and won in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.
The Blue Devils managed to turn things around at No. 1 doubles as well with Anneka Lundgren and Jacie Smith looking to pick up a win after losing to Katelyn Torrel and Anna Beaudette on Tuesday.
Whatever issues Lundgren and Smith faced on Tuesday weren’t enough to hamper them this time as they cruised to a win over the E-G duo, 6-1, 6-1. The sweep in doubles as well as singles closed out the 7-0 win for the Blue Devils.
Her squad finding ways to win where they had previously lost, Rosati said the biggest key in those matches was attitude.
“They just went in with a strong, positive mentality,” Rosati said of No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles. “After a loss, you want to come back and show you have what it takes to win and having the right attitude is key to that. They focused on those mistakes they made on Tuesday and found ways to overcome them and turn it around.”
On the days top singles match between Delich and Skorich, Edstrom said it was some of the highest quality tennis he had seen all season.
“Lydia and Mary both really wanted it out there,” Edstrom said. “They consistently put out some very strong, good quality tennis and it’s very fun to watch. Hats off to both players.”
Rosati said Skorich’s ability to stay confident was the biggest key for her in her win.
“Lydia is a very strong player and going in, Mary knew it would be another tough match. It’s nerve wracking to play against a tough opponent like her, especially twice in one week. But she found her confidence again on the court and stayed in it when things looked down and had the right mentality she needed to win.”
Earlier this week, the MSHSL decided that current fall sports will have postseasons at least through the section tournament. For tennis, there will be no individual section tournaments but the team tournaments will still be played. On knowing his team has a bit more to play for, Edstrom said he’s interested to see how his team comes prepared when they previously thought there would be no postseason to play for.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for these kids,” Edstrom said. “We’ve been playing this season trying to get better and not focus on the results. So we’ve been playing with very little pressure and I think that will help us when the section tournament comes around. I think it helps that we play in one of the most competitive sections in the state as well.”
Rosati is excited for the chance to keep playing and hopes her team takes advantage of the postseason.
“It gives us a definite goal to work towards and it helps keep the girls motivated. There are some teams we played earlier in the season that I’d be interested in seeing again so hopefully we’ll get a chance to do that in the playoffs.”
Both teams will get in some match play on their home courts next week with Eveleth-Gilbert hosting Hibbing and Virginia getting ready to host Duluth East. Both contests are scheduled for Tuesday.
Virginia 7, Eveleth-Gilbert 0
Singles: No. 1 Mary Skorich, V, def. Lydia Delich, EG, 7-6(3), 6-4; No. 2 Ava Fink, V, def. Julia Lindseth, EG, 1-6, 6-1, 6-2; No. 3 Anna Fink, V, def. Marlena Peterson, EG, 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 Ella Lamppa, V, def. Elyse Ziegler, EG, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1 Anneka Lundgren/Jacie Smith, V, def. Katelyn Torrel/Anna Beaudette, EG, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 Jayda Westerbur/Abby Keyport, V, def. Alyssa Grahek/Mylee Young, EG, 6-3, 6-4; No. 3 Abby Kramer/Ellie Manninen, V, def. Hanna Beldo/Ayla Troutwine, EG, 6-2, 6-1.
