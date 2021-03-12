VIRGINIA — The Blue Devils held off a scrappy Mesabi East club and dominated down the stretch Thursday to score a 75-58 win over their Iron Range rivals.
The Giants battled back from a 38-27 deficit and came as close as 49-46 before Virginia amped up their efforts late in the game.
The three-point lead quickly went to seven (55-48) after Logan Nordby, Nick Peters and Dan Squires each connected from the field.
Subsequent baskets from Mesabi East’s Jack Ribich and Brayden Leffel once again cut the home team’s lead to just three at 57-54.
Virginia’s Mason Carlson wasn’t about to let the contest get any closer.
The Virginia senior connected for three straight layups and added a steal and a block as the lead ballooned to 67-58 with 1:05 to play.
Carlson (who had a game-high 26 points) wasn’t done as the Giants were forced to foul and he was the target. Carlson went 8-for-8 from the charity stripe down the stretch to seal the 17-point victory.
Asked about Carlson, Virginia head coach Derek Aho said, “He’s being aggressive and attacking, not just relying on the three ball. He’s just playing very well right now.’’
The Giants were playing a box and one defense to try and shut down Carlson, who was limited to nine first-half points.
With the Blue Devils’ Logan Nordby knocking down his 3-pointers (four for the game), Mesabi East had to come out of the box and one, Aho said.
“Those were big shots,’’ he said of Nordby. “Sometimes he’s hesitant to shoot the ball, but we want him to be a little bit more aggressive and get involved. Obviously tonight was the night. It’s great to see him get involved and obviously those are some big 3s.’’
Carlson took over from there as Virginia finished the game well.
“We ended very strong,’’ Aho said. “That was a great ending for us.’’
“It’s a good win for us,’’ the coach added. “The momentum’s going our way … and it’s happening at the right time. The guys are smiling, working hard and their confidence is slowly building.’’
The Blue Devils also had a strong defensive effort and held Mesabi East’s 2,000-point scorer Hunter Hannuksela to 22.
“Nick (Peters) does a great job,’’ along with Gavin Dahl, who helped to contain Hannuksela. “Nick did a great job. It was a hard 22. He had to earn every point of it.’’
Mesabi East head coach Dan Darbo said the late-game slide was the result of a lack of experience.
“We’re just not experienced enough to close out halves and close out games.’’
He was proud of how his Giants kept battling back. “They played their hearts out.’’
Hannuksela had his “normal’’ game, Darbo said, while Cody Fallstrom was tough on the boards again. The coach added Fallstrom is leading the state of Minnesota in rebounds. Iron Range Conference statistics show Fallstrom with 15.5 rebounds per game.
Despite that, Darbo added his team just doesn’t have enough scoring punch to offset most teams. It’s a struggle for us.’’
Virginia has won three of its last four and Aho believes they are on the right track.
“We’re definitely heading in the right direction at the right time.’’
“I’m proud of this team,’’ Aho said, after a rough start to the season. He said his club didn’t quit and kept fighting and practicing hard.
We didn’t quit, but this group is fighting hard and practicing hard.
Virginia (6-10) hosts Two Harbors on Saturday. Mesabi East (2-13) plays at Mountain Iron-Buhl Friday.
M. East 27 31 — 58
Virginia 35 40 — 75
ME: Brayden Leffel 14, Jack Ribich 6, Hunter Hannuksela 22, Kaid Kuter 3, Cody Fallstrom 13. 3-pointers: Hanuksela 3, Kutar 1. Free throws: 8-10. Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: Fallstrom.
VHS: Logan Nordby 14, Dylan Johnson 3, Nick Peters 12, Dan Squires 10, Jack Toman 7, Mason Carlson 26. 3-pointers: Johnson 1, Nordby 4, Peters 2, Toman 1, Carlson 1. Free throws: 13-18. Total fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.
Two Harbors 66,
Eveleth-Gilbert 44
At Two Harbors, Jake Sickel led the Golden Bears with 15 points, but the Agates still came away with the home victory Thursday.
Eveleth-Gilbert also got eight points each from Carter Flannigan and Will Bittmann.
Two Harbors was paced by Trent Gomez with 31 points.
The Golden Bears (12-4) host Deer River Friday.
Eveleth-Gilbert 19 25 — 44
Two Harbors 34 32 — 66
E-G: Carter Mavec 4, AJ Roen 3, Carter Orent 2, Carter Flannigan 8, Josh Creer-Oberstar 4, Jake Sickel 15, Will Bittmann 8. 3-pointers: Roen 1, Sickle 1. Free throws: 6-11.
TH: Ethan Bopp 12, Trent Gomez 31, Kaden Edlund 1, Kyler Pitkanen 17, Nick Pearson 3, Eli Selansan 2. 3-pointers: Bopp 3, Gomez 4, Pitkanen 3, Pearson 1. Free throws: 11-15.
