Virginia softball falls to Grand Rapids, 9-6

Grand Rapids 9,

Virginia 6

At Virginia, the Blue Devils rallied with five runs in the bottom of the sixth but couldn’t come all the way back in a 9-6 loss to Grand Rapids.

The Thunderhawks led 5-0 heading to the bottom of the fifth before Virginia pushed one run across for a 5-1 deficit. Grand Rapids then added four in the top of the sixth before the Devils responded with five of their own to make it 9-6. However, that was as close as Virginia would get as both teams were scoreless in the seventh.

The Blue Devils’ Kylie Baranzelli went 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI, Chance Colbert went 2-for-4 and Macy Westby recorded a hit and two runs scored. Ayla Lokken took the loss in the circle after going 5 ⅓ innings. She surrendered seven hits and six walks. Grace Phenning came on to pitch the final 1 ⅔ innings, fanned one, walked one and gave up no hits.

Virginia (5-12) plays at Mountain Iron-Buhl today at 4:30 p.m.

