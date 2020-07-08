Virginia Senior Babe Ruth downs Aurora, 10-4

VIRGINIA — The Virginia Senior Babe Ruth team scored four runs as they batted around in the first inning and scored six more times to knock off Aurora Tuesday night, 10-4 at Stock Field.
Ryan Scherf and Cole Schaeffer paced Virginia, combining for five hits and four RBI in the contest.
The home team sent 10 batters to the plate in the bottom of the first to take a 4-0 lead. Nick Peters, Tom Nemanich and Logan Nordby all had singles and Virginia was aided by four walks in the early surge.
Aurora responded in the third, though, to cut the deficit to 4-3. The visitors benefited from two walks and a Cole Meyer that bounced off third base. With the bases loaded, Hunter Levander subsequently scored on a wild pitch and Easton Soular ripped an RBI single to left field to make it 4-2. Meyer closed out the scoring at 4-3 as he was able to come home when Virginia threw to second base in hopes of stopping a steal attempt.
Virginia didn’t let that bother them as they scored four runs of their own to make it 8-3 after three innings.
Nemanich opening things up with a single before Dray Chaffee was hit by a pitch. Cole Schaeffer proceeded to double to left field, which plated one Virginia runner. Landin McCarty to his turn at the plate and knocked in two with a single. Scherf had the final hit of the pivotal inning with a run-scoring single to right center.
Virginia made it 10-3 with a couple of squib hits that allowed Schaeffer and McCarty to get on base. Peters followed that up with a fielder’s choice grounder that made it 9-3. Scherf proceeded to connect for a hit to the gap, which made it 10-3.
Aurora was kept off balance for much of the game and didn’t add their fourth and final run until Meyer blasted a shot over the right field fence in the top of the seventh inning. On the night, Meyer led the Fighting Pike with a homer, two singles and four RBI. Soular added an RBI single and Hunter Levander connected for a double in the sixth.
Virginia head coach Tom Norman was happy with his team’s performance but said they looked a little rusty in the third when they gave up the three runs.
“I was really proud of how they came back and picked each other up and had each others’ backs throughout the game.’’
Schaefer’s play in center field stood out, Norman said after the game. “Our centerfielder had a great catch (actually two that saved runs). We just pick each other up. That’s what I like about this team.’’ The coach added that he usually plays left. “So I was really proud of what he did in center.’’
Aurora head coach Dave Hillman was a bit disappointed with his team’s mentality. With Virginia batting around in the first and their starting pitcher not making it out of the first inning, Hillman said, “that kind of set the tone’’ and had his team’s heads down.
Getting past that mentality is the key to his team’s success, Hillman said. “When we play solid baseball and limit the errors and things like that we’re 2-0. The games that we have some errors and stuff we’re 0-2.’’
Ryan Hujanen started for Virginia on the mound and pitched three innings. He fanned five, walked four and gave up three runs on three hits. Daniel Moore pitched the final four innings. He struck out one, walked two and allowed one run on three hits. Levander took the
Hillman and his team are definitely looking forward to tonight’s rematch in Aurora at 7:15 p.m. “We have to get back at work tomorrow at practice and come back to live another day on Thursday’’ against Virginia, he said Tuesday night.
Virginia will also be playing in the Sir G’s Midsummer Classic in Ely Friday through Sunday. Their first game is at 8 p.m. Friday against Ely.
