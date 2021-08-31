VIRGINIA — After a long stretch of road matches against teams outside of Section 7A, the Virginia girls’ tennis team returned home Tuesday for a match with 7A opponent Pierz.
The Blue Devils looked as sharp as could be, defeating the Pioneers 7-0 to pick up the home win. Virginia had little issue in singles or doubles, sweeping both sides of the match to come away with the clean win.
At No. 1 singles, Ava Fink took down Pierz’s Maddie Andrea 6-2, 6-2. At No. 2 Anna Fink fell behind early with a 6-2 loss in the first set, but battled back to knot things up, winning the second set by the same score, 6-2. In the third set tiebreaker, Fink got the upperhand at the end, winning the first to 10 set 10-8 to win the point.
At third singles, Ella Lamppa was next for the Blue Devils to win a point, defeating the Pioneers’ Chrissy Schaefer 6-0, 6-2. Finally at No. 4 singles, Alli Fink grabbed a 6-3 first set win before cruising in the second set 6-0 to wrap things up.
In doubles, No. 1 Virginia duo Ava Seppala and Paige Maki made short work of Pierz’ Morgan Pohlkamp and Britney Schommer in the first set, winning 6-1. The second set was more of a battle with the Blue Devil tandem pulling it out at the end 7-5 to close out the match.
At No. 2 singles, Abby Kramer and Mariele Paulsen won the first set for Virginia 6-3 over the Pioneers’ Kenna Otte and Rylee Kapsner. The match was called off in the second set with Kramer and Paulsen leading 2-0 after one of the Pierz players suffered an injury and couldn’t continue on with the match.
At third singles, Sydney Spelts and Grace Johnson were on and off the court quickly for the Blue Devils, defeating Cameryn Herold and Summer Woitalla 6-1, 6-3 to wrap things up.
Finishing the entire match in under two hours, the Blue Devils took care of business and showed head coach Kortney Rosati just how well they can play if all 10 players are on their game.
“I saw lots of good hitting from both sides today,” Rosati said. “We were able to get all seven matches going at once so that helps. No one had to wait around for a match. I think the girls are starting to get into their groove. They’re getting comfortable with the spots they’re playing at.
“We were back playing a team within our section so I think the girls took it very seriously. They know this is a team we might see later down the road so they wanted to show that they can win. They definitely worked hard for it today.”
Anna Fink’s match at No. 2 singles was the lone match to go to three sets. Pulling out the win in the end, Rosati said Fink buckled down and played her best tennis when she needed to.
“Her and her opponent were very evenly matched. They were going back and forth the entire time. Some of the points felt like they lasted a few minutes each so they were both very even and consistent in their hitting.
“For Anna to get that win, I think she just found that mental state where she was focused and patient and would fight for every point until the end. It really came down to who could be more consistent and today that was Anna.”
With all seven points going Virginia’s way, Rosati said it was great to see the entire team play well all at the same time.
“It’s so good for the entire team to have that. For some girls, it’s their first win of the season and we’ve been playing a lot of matches against some very tough teams. So it’s nice for not only the girls who got their first win but for the team as a whole. It’s good to see what we’re capable of doing while still coming out on top.”
In particular, Rosati said she was pleased with the No. 3 duo of Spelts and Johnson, with Johnson getting her first experience on the varsity courts.
“I was really impressed with their match today. Grace was even surprised with herself because it was her first time out there in a varsity spot. I told her during the match that she was doing wonderful and I think she knew she was playing well too. She and Sydney were hitting nice strong strokes and playing well together. It was a great match.”
The Devils have a quick turnaround as they take on Aitkin today in Aitkin at 2 p.m.
Virginia 7, Pierz 0
Singles: No. 1 Ava Fink, V, def. Maddie Andrea 6-2, 6-2; No. 2 Anna Fink, V, def. Megan Girtz 2-6, 6-2, [10-8]; No. 3 Ella Lamppa, V, def. Chrissy Schaefer 6-0, 6-2; No. 4 Alli Fink, V, def. Alex Thielen 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1 Ava Seppala/Paige Maki, V, def. Morgan Pohlkamp/Britney Schommer 6-1, 7-5; No. 2 Abby Kramer/Mariele Paulsen, V, def. Kenna Otte/Rylee Kapsner 6-3, 2-0; No. 3 Sydney Spelts/Grace Johnson, V, def. Cameryn Herold/Summer Woitalla 6-1, 6-2.
