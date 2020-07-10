Virginia rallies in seventh inning for 7-6 win over Aurora

AURORA — Heading into the top of the seventh inning down 6-4, Virginia’s chances of winning their Senior Babe Ruth baseball game against Aurora looked slim.
However, Virginia used a single, a sacrifice bunt and two Aurora errors to pull out an improbable 7-6 road victory.
Virginia head coach Tom Norman said he had a message for his team as they trailed 5-4 after five innings and 6-4 after six innings.
“I told them it’s not over until the last out. I guess that was the case tonight.’’
He said being behind 6-4 took the momentum alway from his squad. “I’m just happy they came back and responded that way’’ to get their second straight win over Aurora.
Norman also acknowledged getting a couple breaks in the seventh inning was a bonus. “Usually that doesn’t happen. I guess we just got lucky tonight.’’
It was much the opposite feeling for the home team and head coach Dave Hillman.
“It was tough’’ to lose the contest when the Fighting Pike needed only three more outs to close out what could have been a victory. “That’s why you have to stay focused the whole game.’’
Early on, Virginia looked like they would defeat Aurora again — just two days after beating them 10-4 at Stock Field.
Landin McCarty opened the game with a squib single, while Nick Peters reached on an error on the next at bat. Starting pitcher Mason Carlson then stepped to the plate and smacked an RBI single to right field to make it 1-0.
After Ryan Hujanen walked to load the bases, Ryan Scherf drew a bases-loaded walk to score another Virginia run to make it 2-0 going to the bottom half of the first.
Carlson kept Aurora off balance for the first three innings before Virginia struck again in the fourth. McCarty singled to right center field, Carlson hit a single up the middle, Hujanen reached on an error and Daniel Moore connected on a bases-loaded single that played two more runs for a 4-0 advantage for the visitors.
The Fighting Pike soon began their comeback after a message from their coach. “There’s lots of baseball left,’’ Hillman told his players.
And they took his comment to heart in the bottom of the fourth.
Easton Soular and Austin Michels proceeded to draw walks, while Hunter Levander singled to load the bases. Noah Shuck then drew a walk, which brought in a run to make it 4-1. Cole Meyer then rapped a bases-loaded single to cut the deficit in half at 4-2 after four complete innings.
Aurora’s starting pitcher Hayden Soular held Virginia scoreless in the top of the fifth, which enabled Pike to go to work.
Ty Laugen led off with a double to the center field fence and Hayden Soular walked before Easton Soular brought Laugen home with a single. Michels then stepped to the plate and connected for a ground rule double that bounced over the center field fence. Hayden Soular was able to score on the play to make it 4-4.
A bit later, Cole Meyer gave his club their first lead of the game (5-4) by beating out a bases-loaded single, which scored one more.
Aurora held Virginia off the board in the top of six and made it 6-4 in the bottom half of the frame. Brayden Leffel got things going when he reached on an error. Hayden Soular then reached on a fielder’s choice before cracking a double to the left center field gap, which scored Soular from first for the 2-run advantage with just one inning to go.
Virginia stole the win away in the seventh as Daniel Moore walked, Scherf singled and Tommy Nemanich laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance the runners to second and third base.
Two batters later and Aurora needing just one more out, Cole Schaefer reached on an error, which allowed two runs to score and tie the game 6-6. McCarty then stepped to the plate and was the recipient of another error, which landed him on first base and plated the run, which was ultimately the game winner.
Aurora had one more chance and would have to do it off of reliever Scherf.
Hunter Levander got it started with a walk and the home team looked like they got the hit they needed when Shuck came up next and ripped a line shot just outside the first base line.
Instead, Virginia’s Nemanich reached back to snag the ball and double up Levander, who was trying to get back to the bag. With two down, Meyer was able to make his way to second base after an error, but he was stranded and the visitors came away with the win.
Norman was pleased to see Carlson go six innings for the win and Scherf — who had not yet pitched this season — come in to get the save. Carson recorded four strikeouts in the game.
“The whole team overall. It was just nice seeing them respond to some adversity. You have to face some at some point. It’s nice to face one early in the season, rather than late,’’ Norman said.
Virginia takes on Ely at 8 p.m. tonight in the Sir G’s Midsummer Classic. Aurora plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the road against Cook County.
