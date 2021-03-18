VIRGINIA — Without senior leading scorer Lexiss Trygg for the third straight game, the No. 6 Virginia girls’ basketball team began their 7AA playoff run Thursday night playing host to No. 11 Greenway.
With some pieces moved around and the Virginia bench stepping up at the right time, the Devils pulled out a strong team win over the Raiders, 60-40, allowing them to move on to the quarterfinals.
Even without Trygg, the Devils offense still proved potent in the first half as they raced out to a 14-3 lead over the Raiders in the first seven minutes of action. The opening stretch saw a multitude of Devils put the ball in the hoop with Emma Lamppa, Kelsey Squires, Anna Fink and Aleksia Tollefson all getting in on the action.
Greenway cut the lead to five with a three-point play from Jadin Saville and a three from Baylie Jo Norris but Virginia’s Macy Westby nailed a three to get the Devils’ long range game started. Up 17-11 a bit later, Westby and Rian Aune extended the Devils lead to 12 with back-to-back threes.
As strong as the offense was, Virginia’s defense was just as vital, with a mix of 2-3 zone and man-to-man being utilized. A blocked shot from Virginia’s Janie Potts got the Devils bench fired up while a later bucket from her put Virginia back up by 12, 25-13.
Virginia head coach Spencer Aune cited the play of both Westby and Potts as examples of the Devils bench giving the entire team a boost of energy.
“Our girls stepped up tonight 100%,” Aune said. “I can’t say enough about them. Macy stepped up and gave us a huge spark, not only defensively but with some huge threes. She just played free. She played loose and when we play like that, we play our best.
“Janie played some excellent defensive minutes for us as well. She had a couple of big blocks for us and the whole team just played inspired. That’s what you want at this time of year in the playoffs.
Virginia grabbed their largest lead of the night so far with a drive on the bucket from Fink and a three from Aune to make it 30-13. Fink added a late three to give her squad the 33-185 advantage heading into halftime.
The Raiders opened up the second with some quick points from Saville and Nicholle Ramirez. But the Devils quickly stretched the lead back out with buckets from Lamppa, Tollefson and Fink to make it 41-24.
As the game wore on, Aune and Fink continued to contribute for the Devils as Greenway’s Norris and Saville tried to keep the Raiders in it. Greenway looked for every opportunity to climb back in, but the Devils were stalwart defensively and converted late at the free throw line when it mattered. In the final three and a half minutes, Virginia went 13-14 from the charity stripe to lock things up late, moving past Greenway 60-40.
Fink led the Blue Devils with 20 points while Aune added 11. The Raiders were led by Hansen with 13.
After the game, Coach Aune his squad played for Trygg, in the hopes that they can keep their playoff run going long enough to see her return to play.
“Yeah, they were all sad for Lexiss, but the girls knew that they could come out tonight and play. They’re sad because they know how bad she wants to play. We’re trying to stay alive as long as possible to give her time to heal so she can be there with us. We played happy and we played free tonight and I love watching us play like that. That’s what we want to keep doing.”
Aune also gave credit to his team’s adaptability, saying his team is adjusting to the learning curve of playing without their star in the middle.
“We’ve had Lexiss in there for four straight years. You take her out and there’s going to be some changes made. She ‘s kind of that security blanket for us. I think we had a wakeup call against a very good Grand Rapids team last Friday and the girls came in this week ready to forget that one nad move forward.”
Virginia will take on No. 3 Pequot Lakes in the quarterfinals, a tough game according to Aune.
“They’re very good. They have long athletes. We’re hoping we can be at full strength. We lost to them last year so we have that taste in our mouth that we want to play well. We’re ready to go there and give it our all.”
GHS 15 25 — 40
VHS 33 27 — 60
Greenway: Kennedy Hanson 3, Baylie Jo Norris 7, Klara Finke 4, Nicholle Ramirez 4, Chloe Hansen 13, Talia Saville 1, Jadin Saville 8; Three pointers: Norris 2, Hansen 1; Free throws: 9-17; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
Virginia: Anna Fink 20, Rian Aune 11, Emma Lamppa 9, Macy Westby 6, Kelsey Squires 2, Sophie Christofferson 2, Aleksia Tollefson 8, Janie Potts 2; Three pointers: Fink 2, Aune 2, Lamppa 1, Westby 2; Free throws: 15-18; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Pierz 73,
Virginia 45
At Pierz, the No. 11 Virginia boys’ basketball team saw their season come to an end Wednesday, falling to No. 6 Pierz in the Section 7AA first round, 73-45.
Trailing the Pioneers by 11 at the half, Pierz proved to be too much for the Devils as they expanded their lead to nearly 30.
Virginia was led by Mason Carlson with 17 points. Nick Peters finished with 13. Jonah Prokott led the Pioneers with 25 points.
