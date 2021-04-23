Virginia plays strong, nets 6-1 win over Pine City on the road

PINE CITY — Despite picking up a 6-1 win on the road against Pine City, the Rock Ridge boys’ tennis team had to fight for nearly every point in their matchup with the Dragons.

Head coach Jeff Mauston said his squad played strong all the way down the lineup, with Pine City giving his team a tough match.

“I thought we played real solid all the way down,” Mauston said. “Particularly, I thought our No. 1 doubles team, Jack Elliot at No. 2 Singles and Jake Bradach at No. 4 singles played exceptionally well today.

“[Doubles partners] Ryan Scherf and Jace Westerbur found themselves in their first back and forth match of the season and they played well together and found a way to win. Our singles kids came through as well in some tough matches.”

Rock Ridge will take on Grand Rapids/Greenway on Tuesday.

Rock Ridge 6, Pine City 1

Singles: No. 1 Parker Sell, PC, def. Jared delich, RR, 6-0, 7-5; No. 2 Jack Elliot, RR, def. Mason Mikyska, PC, 7-5, 6-0; No. 3 Gavin Benz, RR, def. Caleb Stunae, PC, 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 Jack Bradach, RR, def. Greyson Johnson, PC, 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles: No. 1 Ryan Scherf/Jace Westerbur, RR, def. Peton Smetana, PC, 6-4, 6-1; No. 1 Logan Bialke/Sam Berlin, RR, def. Hunter Danielson/Jared Carpenter, PC, 6-2, 6-2; No. 3 Keegan Ruedebusch/Ryan Manninen, RR, def. Brady Bergland/Rhirers Sauter, PC, 7-6, 2-6, [14-12].

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments