Virginia nets 6-1 win over Grand Rapids/Greenway in regular season finale

GRAND RAPIDS — The Virginia girls’ tennis team closed out their regular season Thursday with a 6-1 win on the road against Grand Rapids/Greenway.
The Blue Devils swept the doubles and took three of four singles matches to put the contest away as they head into the Section 7A tournament beginning Monday.
In singles, Virginia’s No. 1 Mary Skorich found herself down a set early to GRG’s Eva Kangas, but had no trouble in the second and third sets putting things away, ultimately winning 2-6, 6-1, 6-1. At No. 2 singles, Ava Fink dispatched the Lightning’s Jordan Troumbly, 6-2, 7-5.
At third singles, Grand Rapids/Greenway’s Emily Hill picked up the lone point for the Lightning, downing Virginia’s Anna Fink, 6-1, 7-5. Finally, at fourth singles, Blue Devil Ella Lamppa cruised to a win over Molly Pierce, 6-3, 6-0.
In doubles, Virginia’s No. 1 duo in Anneka Lundgren and Jacie Smith found themselves in a back and forth battle with the Lightning’s Claire Vekich and Taryn Hamling. Lundgren and Smith took the first set 6-2 before dropping the second set 7-6 (7-5 tiebreaker). In the final set, the Devils tandem got the upper hand and held on for the win, 6-4.
At No. 2 doubles, Virginia’s Jayda Westerbur and Abby Keyport had no issue with GRG’s Hannah and Hailey LaFrenier, winning 6-3, 6-0. And at third singles, the Blue Devils Abby Kramer and Ellie Manninen needed three sets to pull out their win, but ultimately completed the comeback, downing the Lightning pair of Abby Gustason and Caroline Ahean, 3-6, 7-6 (10-8), 6-2.
Virginia will open up section play at home on Monday and are set to take on Crosby-Ironton beginning at 2 p.m.
Virginia 6, Grand Rapids/Greenway 1
Singles: No. 1 Mary Skorich, V, def. Eva Kangas, GRG, 2-6, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 Ava Fink, V, def. Jordan Troumbly, GRG, 6-2, 7-5; No. 3 Emily Hill, GRG, def. Anna Fink, V, 6-1, 7-5; No. 4 Ella Lamppa, V, def. Molly Pierce, GRG, 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1 Anneka Lundgren/Jacie Smith, V, def. Claire Vekich/Taryn Hamling, GRG, 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-4; No. 2 Jayda Westerbur/Abby Keyport, V, def. Hannah LaFrenier/Hailey LaFrenier, GRG, 6-3, 6-0; No. 3 Abby Kramer/Ellie Manninen, V, def. Abby Gustason/Caroline Ahean, GRG, 3-6, 7-6(8), 6-2.
