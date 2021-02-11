Virginia/MI-B ices Greenway, 3-1

COLERAINE — The Blue Devils got goals from three different players Thursday en route to a 3-1 victory over Greenway.

Ben Ervin opened the scoring at 10:03 of the first with the helpers going to Logan Bialke and Jace Westerbur.

Greenway evened the game at 1-1 in the second period when Ezra Calrson got the home team on the scoreboard. Coleman Groshong and Ty Donahue recorded the assists.

It was all Virginia/MI-B in the third period as Brennan Peterson scored at 6:58 of the third with assists by Isaac Flatley and Braden Tiedeman. Bialke closed out the scoring with assists by Tyler Lamourea and Flatley at 8:56.

Ian Kangas got the win in net with 19 saves. Nathan Jurgansen stopped 50 shots for Greenway.

