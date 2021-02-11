Virginia/MI-B ices Greenway, 3-1

COLERAINE — The Blue Devils got goals from three different players Thursday en route to a 3-1 victory over Greenway.
Ben Ervin opened the scoring at 10:03 of the first with the helpers going to Logan Bialke and Jace Westerbur.
Greenway evened the game at 1-1 in the second period when Ezra Calrson got the home team on the scoreboard. Coleman Groshong and Ty Donahue recorded the assists.
It was all Virginia/MI-B in the third period as Brennan Peterson scored at 6:58 of the third with assists by Isaac Flatley and Braden Tiedeman. Bialke closed out the scoring with assists by Tyler Lamourea and Flatley at 8:56.
Ian Kangas got the win in net with 19 saves. Nathan Jurgansen stopped 50 shots for Greenway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.