PROCTOR — The Virginia American Legion baseball team locked down the No. 1 seed in the upcoming postseason with a 3-2 victory over Proctor Tuesday night.
Ryan Hujanen went the distance for Post 239, pitching seven innings of four-hit ball. Hujanen gave up just the two earned runs and struck out four in the win.
At the plate, Tom Nemanich led the way with a triple and single. Nick Peters recorded a double. Mason Carlson finished with an RBI while Hujanen also collected a hit.
Virginia took the early lead scoring one each in the first two innings. Proctor knotted things up in the fifth with two of their own, but Post 239 got over the hump with one final run in the sixth and held on for the win in the top of the seventh.
After losing this first game all season this past weekend, Virginia skipper Tom Norman said it was important to see his squad to take care of business and set themselves up well for the playoffs.
“I was happy to see them bounce back after that loss to Roseau,” Norman said. “It’s nice to know that a loss won’t get them down. They could end up having to backdoor their way through the playoffs so seeing that they could respond well after a loss was big.
“They came in with a good mentality and they knew the No. 1 seed was on the line so I was proud of the way they were able to secure things.”
Post 239 will close out the regular season tonight when they take on Barnum beginning at 7:15 at Stock Field. Win or lose, Virginia will take on Barnum again on Saturday to earn a trip to the sub-state tournament.
With the same squad on the docket for the next two games, Norman says it’s important to keep things as simple as possible.
“We just have to keep playing baseball. We want to learn something new every game and keep taking care of the little things. We want to play our brand of baseball and we can’t take any team lightly at this point.”
Virginia’s second game with Barnum, their playoff opener, is set for Saturday at 10:15 a.m. in Ely. Should they win that game, they would automatically qualify for next week’s sub-state tournament.
18U SOFTBALL
Eveleth-Gilbert 3, 12
Grand Rapids 1, 9
At Grand Rapids, the Eveleth-Gilbert Thunder picked up a pair of wins on the road Monday night, downing Grand Rapids 3-1 in game one before taking game two 12-9 in six innings.
In game one, Lydia Delich got the win for E-G in the circle, pitching all seven innings and striking out nine along the way.
At the plate, Brooklyn Smith finished the night 2-2 for E-G with Delich, Alex Flannigan, Anna Beaudette and Julia Lindseth each collecting a hit.
In game two, Eveleth-Gilbert took a 12-3 heading into the top of the sixth inning before Grand Rapids struck back with six to make things close just before the game was called due to time.
Taylor Morley pitched game two for the Thunder and struck out seven in her six innings of work.
Lauren Lautiger, Delich and Beaudette each finished with a pair of hits. Flannigan, Lindseth, Brooke Thyen and Alyssa Grahek each collected one for E-G.
“I was pleased with both games,” E-G head coach Boyd Carlblom said. “Rapids is always tough. It sure is fun to go there and play on some of the nicest fields around here.”
Eveleth-Gilbert will close out their summer schedule on Monday with a pair of games in Silver Bay.
