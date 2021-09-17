VIRGINIA — The Virginia girls’ tennis team dusted themselves off after Tuesday’s loss to Eveleth-Gilbert and turned things around with a 4-3 win over the Hibbing Bluejackets.
A close match throughout, the Devils picked up two points in doubles and another two in singles to earn the win.
At No. 1 singles, Ava Fink battled with Hibbing’s Mercedes Furin, winning two close sets 7-5, 7-5 to get the win. Virginia’s other singles win came at the fourth spot with Alli Fink making short work of the Bluejackets’ Bella Vincent, 6-2, 6-0.
In Doubles, the No. 2 Virginia duo of Abby Kramer and Ava Seppala battled through two tight sets with Hibbing’s Heidi Rasch and Opal Valeri, but the Devils tandem came out on top in the end, 6-4, 7-6(3). At No. 3 doubles, Theresa Anderson and Sydney Spelts continued their winning ways, dispatching the Hibbing pair Kasey Jo Renskers and Aune Boben in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6(3).
Hibbing grabbed the other three points with Claire Rewertz taking down Virginia’s Ella Lamppa at No. 2 singles, 6-3, 6-3. Megan Bussey was just as successful for the Bluejackets at No. 3 singles, battling through three sets with Anna Fink and getting the win, 6-2, 0-6, 6-2.
Finally, at No. 1 doubles, it was the Hibbing pair of Abigail Sullivan and Annika Lundell that got the best of the Devils’ Paige Maki and Mariele Paulsen, 6-1, 6-2.
Both teams will be in action today at the Hibbing Tournament.
Virginia 4, Hibbing 3
Singles: No. 1 Ava Fink, V, def. Mercedes Furin, 7-5, 7-5; No. 2 Claire Rewertz, H, def. Ella Lamppa, 6-3, 6-3; No. 3 Megan Bussey, H, def. Anna Fink, 6-2, 0-6, 6-2; No. 4 Alli Fink, V, def. Bella Vincent, 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1 Abigail Sullivan/Annika Lundell, H, def. Paige Maki/Mariele Paulsen, 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 Abby Kramer/Ava Seppala, V, def. Heidi Rasch/Opal Valeri, 6-4, 7-6(3); No. 3 Theresa Anderson/Sydney Spelts, V, def. Kasey Jo Renskers/Aune Boben, 6-3, 7-6(3).
Eveleth-Gilbert 6,
Cloquet 1
At Cloquet, the Eveleth-Gilbert girls’ tennis team finished 2-1 on the week in match play with a 6-1 win over Cloquet Thursday afternoon.
Fresh off Tuesday’s win over Virginia, the Bears swept all four singles matches and took two of three in doubles to earn the convincing win.
At No. 1 singles, Lydia Delich had no trouble facing off with the Lumberjacks Winnie Benjamin Hall as she dispatched the Lumberjacks senior without dropping a game, 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2 singles, Katelyn Torrel looked sharp for the Bears with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Cloquet’s Lydia Stone.
Julia Lindseth earned another win at No. 3 singles this week with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Addie Loeb. Mayme Scott helped complete the singles sweep for the Bears at the fourth spot, defeating Alexis Goranson, 6-1, 6-4.
In doubles, Anna Beaudette and Mylee Young matched up with Cloquet’s Maline Dostal and Jayden Karp. The E-G pair finished off their opponents in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3.
The Bears lone loss on the day came at No. 2 doubles with Alyssa Grahek and Ayla Troutwine falling 6-3, 6-0 to Cloquet’s Brynn Martin and Carlee Maslowski. The No. 3 doubles pair in Alex Flannigan and Hanna Beldo found themselves in a three set thriller against the Lumberjacks’ Dana Jones and Bella Harriman, but the Bears tandem grabbed the win in the end, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.
The Golden Bears will be back on the court today at the Hibbing Tournament.
Eveleth-Gilbert 6, Cloquet 1
Singles: No. 1 Lydia Delich, EG, def. Winnie Benjamin-Hall, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 Katelyn Torrel, EG, def. Lydia Stone, 6-4, 6-0; No. 3 Julia Lindseth, EG, def. Addie Loeb, 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 Mayme Scott, EG, def. Alexis Goranson, 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles: No. 1 Anna Beaudette/Mylee Young, EG, def. Maline Dostal/Jayden Karppenin, 6-3, 6-3; No. 2 Brynn Martin/Carlee Maslowski, C, def. Alyssa Grahek/Ayla Troutwine, 6-3, 6-0; No. 3 Alex Flannigan/Hanna Beldo, EG, def. Dana Jones/Bella Harriman, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.
VOLLEYBALL
Northeast Range 3,
Cherry 2
At Babbitt, Northeast Range and Cherry found themselves locked into a five-set thriller Thursday night on the volleyball court, with the Nighthawks ultimately coming out on top 3-2 (25-9, 25-15, 21-25, 19-25, 15-10).
Hannah Reichensperger could not be stopped at the net for Northeast Range, putting down a monstrous 43 kills to lead her team to victory. Danica Sundblad also aided the Nighthawks cause with 16 kills. Maizy Sundblad threw up 46 set assists to go with four digs and five kills.
Cherry was led by Angie Haverkamp with eight kills. Oryann Trucano finished her night with seven blocks and five kills. Hailey Greenly added 20 digs and Lauren Staples put up 17 set assists.
Northeast Range will travel to South Ridge on Monday while Cherry is set to host North Woods on Tuesday.
