HIBBING — Coming off the Twin Ports Meet, Hibbing High School boys and girls cross country coach James Plese liked the way his teams performed against the two Class 3A schools in Duluth East and Farmington.
The Bluejacket mentor is hoping to build off those performances when Hibbing takes part in the 10-team Virginia Invite, which begins at 10 a.m. at the Virginia Municipal Golf Course.
Plese said the theme for the season is growth, and he wants his teams to continue to grow.
“I hope that continues today,” Plese said. “The meet dynamics will be a bit different. We won’t have schools quite like the sizes of Farmington and Duluth East, but most of the Iron-Range Area schools will be there.
“It will be highlighted by the Rock Ridge schools, led by Cameron Stocke.”
Stocke will be one of the better runners in the northland this season, but Plese expects his boys team to compete.
“We don’t have a guy to push Cameron, and that’s OK,” Plese said.
What Plese does have is six runners who all ran under 20 minutes last week.
Leading that pack were Lucas Arnhold, Ethan Roy, Taite Murden and Zach Rusich “We’re hoping our lead four or five kids, Lucas (Arnhold), Ethan (Roy), Taite (Murden) and Zach (Rusich).
Following behind them are Oliver Stevens, Carson Ethan Aune, Mitchell Anderson, Preston Sladek, Christian Massich and Justin Walker.
“Sometimes, that takes us a full season to get to,” Plese said. “That’s a great starting spot. We’re looking for some continued improvement there, whether it’s Lucas leading the way or Ethan or Zach.
“Taite ran a good race even though he had limited practice time. We need those guys to step up and continue to improve. There’s other guys who may have had a down race, or are coming up to the 5K and giving it a shot. We’re looking for depth and push those top guys.”
On the girls side, the theme is the same, continue growth.
Gianna Figueroa ran a time in the 5K that was better than all of the 5K times last season.
Jorie Anderson wasn’t too far off from Figueroa, and Plese got good races from Mileena Sladek and Justine McDannold. Jocelyn Strukel, Reese Aune and Miriam Milani make a solid pack, and Plese will see what youngsters Abby Theien and Alizah Langner can do.
“We have to continue to push,” Plese said. “It’s not about replacing the older girls. It’s about everyone pushing each other. At the end of the season, maybe we’ll have some tough decisions to make.
“These early-season things, that top five can change every meet. That shows good depth, and it shows that the girls are working. We have people ready and willing to step in when needed.”
Team-wise, Plese knows the Rock Ridge boys will be tough to beat, but as for the girls, there’s no reason why the Bluejackets can’t win it.
“If we can shoot for a top two finish for the boys, that would be good,” Plese said. “The girls should look at this race as we want to go in there and win this. We want to take a team title and set a good tone.
“We ran against two tough 3A schools last week. This week, it’s 2A and 1A schools. We have to keep that mindset of competing. We might have a couple of down races, but hopefully, we’re deep enough to cover for that.”
