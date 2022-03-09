VIRGINIA — The Virginia boys’ basketball team earned the No. 11 seed in the Section 7AA tournament and will open up play tonight when they travel to Aitkin to take on the No. 6 Gobblers.
The Blue Devils faced off with the Gobblers earlier this season and ended up falling 61-56 back on Feb. 12. Virginia head coach Derek Aho said his squad was caught a bit off guard the first time around and believes a win in the rematch is within their grasp.
“We’ve seen them once already so we know what to expect,” Aho said. “They came out very physical and played a physical man-to-man defense that kind of took us by surprise a little bit. They shot the ball well and had 10 threes on us and one of their players had eight of them.”
That player was senior guard Augustine Sanford, who finished with 33 points to lead the Gobblers.
“We were just very hesitant in that game and defensively we didn’t play well. This time around, we know what kind of game they play, what they want to do and that’s been the focus for us the last couple practices.”
Losing by just five to a team seeded five spots higher than them, Aho says his squad is very aware that they could pull off the upset.
“The guys were pretty upset with themselves the way we played the first game against them so I hope we go in with a little chip on our shoulder and play the way we’re supposed to play. We’re not going to go there to lose, but go in and be dominant and play to win like I know we can.
“This time around, the pressure is on Aitkin. They’re supposed to beat us so let’s just go in and do our job and surprise some people.”
Now that it’s playoff time, Aho reminded his team of a very important mantra.
“The first 26 games were for us to build, learn and prepare for the playoffs. Our record doesn’t matter now. Everyone is 0-0. We have a chance at a do over with Aitkin and I hope our guys take advantage of it.”
On practice this week, Aho said his team has enjoyed the presence of a few Blue Devil alumni who have helped push his players around a bit.
“A lot of times in the playoffs we’re just trying to quickly cover a game plan and maybe not get hurt. Now, we have a few alumni here that have pushed us hard and we’ve pushed them hard in return. Our guys are tired of having the feeling like they’re the ones being pushed on and now they’re pushing back.”
Virginia’s three seniors in Gavin Dahl, Alex Engrav and Sam Carlson will begin their final postseason run tonight and Aho said his oldest players have quite a bit to play for.
“Our job is to push as hard as we can as a team for our three seniors and get them as far as we can in the playoffs. We definitely have a lot of younger guys and we want them to get as much experience as possible as well, give them that taste of the playoffs and something we can build off of in the future.
“Our seniors have been great leaders for us and the younger guys understand we have to do everything we can to get as far as possible with them.”
Virginia’s tilt with Aitkin is set to begin tonight in Aitkin at 6 p.m.
