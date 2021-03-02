Virginia girls shuts down Greenway, 74-36

VIRGINIA — Virginia girls basketball head coach Spencer Aune challenged his team at halftime to step things up defensively, and the Blue Devils did just that, giving up only 16 points in the final 18 minutes to cruise to a 74-36 win over Greenway Tuesday night.
Holding a solid 34-20 lead at halftime, Aune told his squad during the break to work on their anticipation on the defensive end. The Devils did just that and converted easy turnovers into points on the other end.
“We challenged them at halftime to start reading what’s happening on defense instead of just being in an area,” Aune said. “I thought we really did a much better job of trusting our gut and reading what was going on and it helped us offensively.”
“We started to read what was going on instead of having this predetermined notion of what we were going to do. Attack and read what the defense gives you and play off of that.”
Virginia ran off to an early 12-6 lead with senior Lexiss Trygg starting things off with a bucket in the paint. After a three from the Raiders Kennedy Hanson, Rian Aune drove to the hoop for the Devils, got the bucket and converted on the three-point play after the foul.
On the next possession down, Trygg got an easy bucket on an inbounds play before Greenway’s Jadin Saville knocked down a three to make it 7-6.
Anna Fink poured in the next five points for Virginia, scoring on a runner from the baseline and knocking down a three the next possession down, forcing a Greenway timeout.
Aune knocked down a three on Virginia’s first possession out of the timeout before Hanson scored on a hookshot for the Raiders. Aune answered with another two on the drive and the Devils continued to expand their lead.
Leading 20-14, the Devils got a quick eight points with Fink hitting Trygg on the high-low, Paige Maki converting on a three-point play, and Emma Lamppa knocking down a three with Aune stealing the ball and providing the assist to the freshman.
Virginia kept the Raiders at bay for the rest of the first half and took the 34-20 lead into halftime.
The two teams went back and forth to open the second half with Seville adding two for Greenway before Virginia went off for five on a Kelsey Squires three and a bucket on the drive from Sophie Christofferson.
Later up 41-26, the Devils went on a 16-0 run that put the game out of reach.
Aleksia Tollefson got two easy buckets back-to-back in the paint before Squires hit her second three pointer. Aune then hit another three after a Raiders timeout.
Driving to the hoop again, Christofferson was fouled and sank both free throws. Next, the Devils dumped the ball off to Trygg at the elbow, who drove from the hoop from there to end the run with Virginia leading 57-26.
Greenway’s Bailey Norris stopped the bleeding with a three, but it was too late for the Raiders. Trygg scored twice more, once on the drive and again in the paint. She added another pair of buckets later to finish with a game-high 22.
When all was said and done, Virginia finished the night with the win, 74-36. Fink finished with 13 and Aune with 11 to back up Trygg’s performance. Greenway was led by Norris and Saville with nine each.
The win put the Blue Devils’ Iron Range Conference record at a perfect 9-0 for the season. After presumably wrapping up the IRC last week with their win in International Falls, Aune said it was just as important to come out strong Tuesday night and finish with a perfect conference record.
“We’re very proud of that. It’s something we want to strive for. We did talk about it after our last game that we probably clinched the title but we wanted this one just as bad. It might not be official yet so we’ll wait until we hear from the IRC.”
Stepping up defensively in the second half, Aune says the increased effort on that end of the court will be necessary as Virginia runs into a very tough schedule to end their regular season. Taking on Esko, Crosby-Ironton, Proctor and Grand Rapids to close out the season, Aune says it’s the perfect stretch of games to head into the playoffs with.
“Our last stretch of games here are very tough. We have to be able to play defense if you want to move on in the playoffs. The effort we saw in the second half tonight is what it’s going to take these next two, three, four weeks, however long we get to keep playing.
“This is a great time to have our Esko’s and our Crosby’s. We want these heading into the playoffs as we sharpen the little things. We have to keep getting a little bit better at everything we do because good teams like them can exploit the little things if you don’t do them well. We’ll find out in the next few weeks what we’re made of because it doesn’t get any easier after that either.”
Virginia (11-3) will travel to Esko on Thursday. Greenway (8-6) will host Deer River the same night.
GHS 20 16 — 36
VHS 34 40 — 74
Greenway: Kennedy Hanson 5, Baylie Norris 9, Nicholle Ramirez 7, Chloe Hansen 6, Jadin Saville 9; Three pointers: Hanson 1, Norris 3, Ramirez 1; Free throws: 7-9; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
Virginia: Anna Fink 13, Rian Aune 11, Chance Colbert 2, Emma Lamppa 3, Lexiss Trygg 22, Paige Maki 5, Maiji Lamppa 2, Kelsey Squires 6, Sophie Christofferson 4, Aleksia Tollefson 6; Three pointers: Fink 1, Aune 2, E. Lamppa 1, Squires 2; Free throws: 10-10; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl 91,
Mesabi East 35
At Aurora, the Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team got 23 points and seven made threes from Jordan Zubich as the Rangers cruised past Mesabi East, 91-35.
Zubich led all scorers with Ava Butler finishing with 18, Sage Ganyo adding 16 and Lauren Maki chipping in with 12. The Rangers ended the night with 15 made threes, shooting over 60% from long range on the evening.
Mesabi East was led by Kora Forsline with 21 points.
MI-B (10-3) will host Crosby-Ironton on Thursday while Mesabi East (6-8) will host Pequot Lakes on Friday.
MIB 45 46 — 91
ME 16 19 — 35
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Jacie Kvas 8, Hali Savela 9, Jordan Zubich 23, Gabby Lira 5, Sago Ganyo 16, Ava Butler 18, Lauren Maki 12; Three pointers: Jordan Zubich 7, Ganyo 4, Butler 2, Maki 2; Free throws: 2-7; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East: Aalyiah Sahr 5, Hannah Hannuksela 5, Kailey Fossell 2, Kora Forsline 21, Maiji Hill 2; Three pointers: Sahr 1, Forsline 1; Free throws: 15-16; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
Eveleth-Gilbert 57,
Northeast Range 18
At Eveleth, the Golden Bears ran out to a 45-12 halftime lead on Northeast Range as they cruised to a 57-18 win on their home court.
Cadyn Krmpotich led all scorers in the contest with 14 points. Elli Jankila added 13 and Amara Wilcox had 10.
Thia Lossing led Northeast Range with six points.
Eveleth-Gilbert (10-5) will travel to Two Harbors on Thursday. Northeast Range (1-9) will travel to Ely on Monday.
NR 12 6 — 18
EG 45 12 — 57
Northeast Range: Aili Bee 4, Natalie Nelmark 2, Jenna Smith 4, Thia Lossing 6, Willa Koivisto 2; Three pointers: none; Free throws: 0-2; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: none.
Eveleth-Gilbert: Anna Westby 2, Lydia Delich 5, Blair Noyes 2, Amara Wilcox 10, Morgan Marks 8, Elli Jankila 13, Kadie Peterson 3, Cadyn Krmpotich 14; Three pointers: Wilcox 1, Marks 2; Free throws: 8-11; Total fouls: 2; Fouled out: none.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Ely 76,
Cook County 22
At Ely, the Timberwolves used a 24-point performance from Joey Bianco to fly past Cook County Tuesday night, 76-22.
Bianco led all scorers in the contest while teammate Emmett Faltesek finished with 16.
Paul Dorr led the Vikings with 10 points.
Ely (9-3) will host North Woods on Friday.
CC 13 9 — 22
Ely 39 37 — 76
Cook County: Derek Smith 5, Tate Crawford 5, Paul Dorr 10, Sean Jones 2; Three pointers: Dorr 1; Free throws: 5-8; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Ely: Riley Bishop 2, Jake Cochran 2, Joey Bianco 24, Jason Kerntz 2, Brock LaTourell 7, Mason Davis 4, Emmett Faltesek 16, Caleb Janeksela 2, Will Davies 7, Harry Simons 10; Three pointers: Simons 2, Faltesek 2, LaTorrell 1; Free throws: 9-17; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
BOYS’ HOCKEY
Eveleth-Gilbert 4,
International Falls 1
At International Falls, a scoreless first period made way for three unanswered goals for Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East in the second and third as they came away with the 4-1 IRC road win against International Falls.
Karson Intihar got the scoring started for Eveleth-Gilbert at 2:13 in the second, firing past Mitchell Nemec for the score.
Ty Laugen made it 2-0 just over two minutes later at 4:22 with a goal of his own to give E-G the heavy advantage heading into the final stanza.
Blake Zadnikar made it a 3-0 game late, pushing on past Nemec at 13:10. The Broncos answered back a minute later with Cooper Lavigne firing one past Andrew Torrel at 14:14.
Eveleth-Gilbert put the game away less than a minute later with Brandon Lind scoring his eighth goal of the season at 15:10 in the third.
Torrel got the win in net, stopping 22 shots with Nemec taking the loss with 25 saves.
Eveleth-Gilbert (6-4-3) will host Virginia/MI-B on Thursday.
First Period
No scoring.
Second Period
1, E, Karson Intihar (Cooper Levander, Gavin Skelton), 2:13; 2, E, Ty Laugen (Brett Oakland, Evan Graves), 4:22.
Third Period
3, E, Blake Zadnikar (Skelton), 13:10; 4, I, Cooper Lavigne (Tucker Hell, Cadyn Zahn), 14:14; 5, E, Brandon Lind (Zadnikar, Skelton), 15:10.
Goalie saves: Mitchell Nemec, IF, 8-9-8—25; Andrew Torrel, EG, 8-11-3—22.
