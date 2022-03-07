HERMANTOWN — In their second game of the season, the Virginia girls basketball team had a close, 59-50 loss to Esko.
The Devils hoped they could reverse their fortunes in a rematch in the 7AA quarterfinals at Hermantown High School.
While Virginia fought tooth and nail with the Eskomos from start to finish, they couldn’t come out with the win at the end as they fell to Esko, 47-43, ending their season.
Had the game been a minute longer, Virginia head coach Spencer Aune believes his team could have come out on top. On the way his team battled in the close loss, Aune said no one else compares.
“That’s what these kids are,” Aune said. “That’s what they’ve done their whole career and this whole season. They just battled and they left it all out there. I couldn’t be more proud of how they played.
“It hurts for them. It hurts for me. It’s just tough. The season is always abrupt when it comes to an end. Nobody wants it. Nobody expects it but I’m so proud of the way they played and how they played for each other. I just told them I love watching them play basketball and I wish I could watch them play more.”
The Eskomos led after the first half, 22-21, making way for an exciting final 18 minutes. After a couple hiccups in the first, the Devils defensive pressure made it difficult for the Eskomos to pull too far ahead.
Esko took advantage of two early turnovers that became a pair of buckets on the other end, leading to the Eskomos early 6-0 advantage. Virginia got themselves on the board with a bucket on the drive from senior Anna Fink.
The Esko steals kept coming, however, with Aila Gabel taking advantage of one this time for a well-timed three that made it 9-2. Virginia’s Kelsey Squires nailed a three of her own in response, but Gabel knocked down another one to keep the Eskomo lead at seven.
The Devils switched out of their zone defense to a man-to-man style about halfway through the period and saw greater success on the defensive end. Offensively, Rian Aune nailed two threes, with a Jaden Karppinen two for Esko in the middle, to make it a 14-11 game in favor of the Eskomos.
Jaden Karppinen hit another bucket and the extra free throw after being fouled on the way up, but Virginia’s Aleksia Tollefson came alive to give the Devils some important buckets. Tollefson hit a layup before knocking down a three on the next possession to make it a one-point game, 17-16.
Determined to take the lead, Aune launched a long three the next time down and connected for the bucket to put Virginia up 19-17. Esko’s Emily Rengo knotted things up with a jumper, but Tollefson struck again, scoring in the paint to give Virginia the lead back.
Esko managed to take the lead back and bring it into halftime with Avery Kuklinski going 3-4 down the stretch from the free throw line. At the break, it was 22-21 in favor of Esko. Aune led Virginia with nine while Tollefson had seven.
Esko grabbed a quick pair of buckets to start the second half and go up five, but another bucket from Tollefson and a three from Squires knotted things up at 26. Virginia went down by their largest margin again, giving seven straight to the Eskomos, 33-26.
A turn-around jumper from Fink and a three from Aune brought the gap back down to two, and after an Esko free throw, Aune knotted things up with another three, 36-36.
Esko responded with five straight on a bucket in the paint from Kyra Johnson before Karppinen nailed a three, 41-36. Virginia always managed to keep it within two, with a bucket on the drive from Fink and later a three from Emma Lamppa, 43-41.
With 3:04 to play, the Devils took a timeout but the game slowed to a crawl. The Eskomos made their late free throws and gave themselves a four-point lead that Virginia couldn’t crack.
Still up four with a minute and a half to play, Esko took their last timeout as the two teams stepped up the defense to keep the gap at four. The time ticked down on the Devils as they weren’t able to close the gap one final time, giving the Eskomos the 47-43 win.
Aune led the Devils in the loss with 15. Karppinen finished with 23 for Esko.
Comparing his team from the start of the season in their first game with Esko to now, Spencer Aune said his team stepped up when called upon and did all the right things in order to stay in the game.
“We’re quite a different team now than we were then,” Aune said. “All year, the girls stepped up and they were ready when their name was called. We had to do a better job inside the second time around and I can’t say enough about how Janie [Potts] and Aleksia battled inside. They gave us a chance by playing so well inside.”
On his five seniors in Fink, Potts, Squires, Erin Haerer and his daughter Rian, Spencer Aune said it was tough to describe what this group meant to him and the Blue Devil program.
“I told them it goes fast because I remember walking into Lincoln Elementary in Hibbing for their first fourth grade game and they had no clue what they were doing. Thinking of that and then seeing what they were able to do tonight, it seemed like I blinked and it was all over.
“I had so much fun coaching Rian. It’s going to be tough not doing this with her. It’s tough seeing the pain on your kid’s and your whole team’s face after a loss like this. They’re definitely going to be missed.”
Virginia finishes the season with a record of 17-11.
VHS 21 22 — 43
EHS 22 25 — 47
Virginia: Anna Fink 6, Rian Aune 15, Emma Lampap 5, Kelsey Squires 6, Aleksia Tollefson 9, Janie Potts 2; Three pointers: Aune 5, Lamppa 1, Squires 2, Tollefson 1; Free throws: 0-0; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: Fink.
Esko: Jayden Karppinen 23, Aila Gabel 6, Avery Kuklinski 3, Emily Rengo 2, Kyra Johnson 12, Kaitlyn Adkins 1; Three pointers: Karppinen 1, Gabel 2; Free throws: 14-20; Total fouls: 6; Fouled out: none.
