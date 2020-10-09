Virginia falls to Esko, 27-22, in season opener

MOUNTAIN IRON — The Virginia football team had gone four games extending back to last season without scoring a touchdown. That streak looked like it was going to stretch to five in their season opener on Friday against Esko with the Devils trailing 20-0 at half time.
But things turned around for the Devils in the second half. Down 27-0 one play into the fourth quarter, the Blue Devils scored 22 unanswered and had a chance to win the game on the final play.
Their last pass did fall short, but the Devils walked away with many positives Friday night, falling to the Eskomos 27-22 at Mountain Iron-Buhl field.
Both teams’ first games after just two weeks of practice, the first half was notably littered with penalties along with miscues that led to multiple turnovers from both teams. While those miscues affected the Devils from the get-go, the Eskomos capitalized on those to race out to an early 14-0 lead.
Virginia looked to punt on their first series of the game after going three-and-out but a bad snap allowed the ball to sail over the punter’s head, allowing the Eskomos to recover and start their first drive from the Virginia four-yard line.
Esko wasted no time punching it in as quarterback Kevin Gregory III ran the ball in from one yard out a play later for the first six points of the game. The Eskomos led 7-0 following the successful PAT from Wyatt Stankiewicz.
Following a Virginia punt on their next drive, Esko marched down the Virginia half of the field on their second offensive series and scored again, this time on a 10-yard run from Brock House. The extra point made it a 14-0 game in the first quarter.
Virginia’s Jake Burress ran a nice return on the ensuing kick off to the Virginia 38-yard line, but Blue Devil quarterback Jack Toman was picked off on the first play of the drive to hand the ball back to Esko.
Both teams struggled taking care of the football as not even three plays later, the Eskomos fumbled and Virginia’s Nick Peters recovered, giving Virginia another chance on offense.
The ensuing Virginia drive also ended in a fumble, however, and neither team was able to score for the rest of the first quarter.
The Eskomos began the second quarter with the ball on their own 40 yard line. A tackle for loss and a sack for Virginia made way for an ugly punt attempt from the Eskomos. A bad snap flew over the Esko punter’s head. The ball was recovered by Esko, but Virginia’s Miigwen Tuchel brought the punter down for a 16-yard loss, handing the ball back to the Devils.
Virginia continued to have bright spots over the course of the second quarter, but was never able to convert those moments into points. Getting as far as one yard away from the end zone, multiple penalties brought Virginia as far back as 16 yards out on a third and goal.
Esko continued to play through their miscues and, more importantly, score on them. Taking over on downs at their own six-yard line halfway through the quarter, Esko’s house took the handoff on the first play of the drive and ran it 94 yards to the house, making it a 20-0 game for Esko. That score held until the end of the half.
The Devils opened the second half kicking to the Eskomos but opted for the surprise onside kick. Able to recover the ball, Virginia started the second half on the Esko 48-yard line. While the Devils couldn’t make anything on their first drive of the third, they managed to hold back Esko for the entire third quarter and the score held at 20-0 heading into the final frame.
Late into an Esko drive, the Eskomos scored on the first play of the quarter as Nolan Witt ran the ball home from 25 yards out to make it a 27-0 game following the extra point.
The final 11:53 of the game fell totally in favor of the Blue Devils.
The ensuing drive began on Virginia’s 36 and really started moving with a 15-yard pass on third down from Toman to Cole Schaefer. Burress followed that up with a 21-yard run to put the Devils deep in Esko territory. Following a short run from Peters, Miigwen Tuchel took the handoff and ran for 19 yards to give the Devils a first and goal from the Esko six.
A few miscues drove Virginia back about six yards, but a pass from Toman to Schaefer 14 yards out connected in the end zone to give Virginia their first touchdown in over four games.
The two-point conversion and the ensuing onside kick from the Devils both failed but the Virginia defense hounded the Eskomos on the next drive and recovered a fumble at their own 36 to take over on offense.
Slow and steady, the Devils managed to march down the field with runs from Toman, Tuchel and Peters while Toman connected with Ryan Scherf and Mason Carlson in the air. At the Esko 20, Toman hit Scherf for a 16-yard pass to give Virginia a first and goal at the Esko four. Toman then hit a wide-open Gavin Dahl in the end zone to make it 27-12. Virginia added two more with Toman connecting with Scherf on the two-point conversion.
Virginia again went for the onside kick but failed to recover. The Devils defense continued to remain stalwart late in the game as they turned Esko over on downs with the offense coming back out with just over two minutes to play.
Starting the drive at their own 46, Virginia moved the ball nine yards on their first three plays. Opting for the score instead of just the first down, Toman hit Peters in the middle of the field for a 44-yard catch to the end zone. Toman hit Nemanich for the two-point conversion and with 5.5 seconds to play, the Devils trailed by just one score, 27-22.
Going for their fourth straight onside kick, the Devils made the right play call as they recovered their second onside kick of the night, giving them just three seconds for one final play at the 50-yard line. On the last play, Toman aired it out to Peters once more who made the catch near the Esko 20. That’s as far as he’d get, however, being tackled to the ground to end the game.
Despite the loss, Virginia’s late-game surge to end the contest put head coach Matt Anderson and his squad in a position to win the game at the end. For Anderson, that’s a great way to start the season after struggling so much the year before.
“I think we just took the mentality of the next play. One play at a time to keep us going was what it was,” Anderson said. “Esko is a defending section champ and they’re in the same boat we are with only two weeks of prep. Things started to jell in the second half.
“We went the last four games last year without scoring so that first touchdown was pretty cool and the floodgates opened up from there and we were able to do something special.”
Anderson noted the play of freshman offensive lineman Alex Long as an example of his team’s resiliency in that second half.
“He went in on offense cause we had an injury and because we just don’t have many bodies. That’s a young guy that stepped up and did a good enough job to help keep us in the game and I’m really proud of that resiliency our team had all throughout.”
Ultimately, it was a tale of two halves according to Anderson.
“Our guys are going to look at our mistakes in the first half and the opportunities we missed out on but they’re not going to hang their heads about them like we would have last year. They were able to move forward and capitalize in the second half and they really showed a lot of toughness and some grit out there. It wasn’t a win but it was really something special to watch, especially for these seniors.”
On his team’s kicking strategy in the second half, Anderson said it kept Esko guessing and made things exciting.
“It worked quite a few times and we just wanted to try something different. We were in a place to keep doing it and that’s just how we decided to roll with it. It makes the game that much more exciting for sure.”
Looking ahead to their next game in Two Harbors this upcoming Thursday, Anderson says fixing those first-half mistakes and focusing on the present will help lead them to success.
“The one thing I’m going to ask of these guys is that they learn from this and that they know they’re closer than what a lot of people think of them. They’re way closer. We can surprise some people if we right the ship from last year and I think we just need to focus on ourselves and clean up those little mistakes. I’m proud of these guys and we want to take this positive momentum into next week.”
EHS 14 6 0 7 — 27
VHS 0 0 0 22 — 22
First Quarter
E: Kevin Gregory 1 run (Wyatt Stankiewicz kick good)
E: Brock House 10 run (kick good)
Second Quarter
E: House 94 run (kick fail)
Third Quarter
No scoring.
Fourth Quarter
E: Nolan Witt 25 run (kick good)
V: Cole Schaefer 14 pass from Jack Toman (pass fail)
V: Gavin Dahl 4 pass from Toman (Ryan Scherf from Toman)
V: Nick Peters 44 catch from Toman (Tom Nemanich from Toman)
