VIRGINIA — The Virginia High School girls’ basketball team played a tough 7-2 Crookston team on Friday night.
One big lapse in the second half cost the Blue Devils in the end and the Pirates came away with a 65-56 win.
“You just can’t have a lapse like we did in the second half against a team like Crookston,” Blue Devils coach Spencer Aune said. “They made us pay the price.”
It was a back and forth first half with neither team having a lead bigger than five points. That five point lead came when Crookston’s Hayden Winjum scored a bucket while being fouled. The free throw she hit made it a 13-8 Pirates lead.
The Blue Devils fought right back into the game when Emma Lamppa hit a layup and Anna Fink nailed a three-pointer and suddenly it was a 16-15 Virginia lead. The teams traded points and the Pirates grabbed a 21-19 lead when Abby Borowicz picked up a loose ball and lated it in to give Crookston a 21-19 lead.
Emma Lammpa then got hot from outside the three point line for the Blue Devils. The sophomore hit two straight three-pointers to give the Blue Devils a 26-23 lead but the Pirates’ Borowicz made a layup to make it a one point game.
Erin Haerer scored to give the Blue Devils a 28-25 lead with time running out in the half. Ally Perreault beat the horn for Crookston with a layup that made it a one point Blue Devils lead, 28-27 at the half.
Lamppa had 13 points in the half to lead Virginia while Fink added 9.
One of the lapses that Aune was talking about was at the beginning of the second half. The Pirates went on an 11-0 run to start the half with Emma Osborn hitting back to back three-pointers and adding a layup to make it a 35-28 Pirates lead and forcing Aune to take a time out.
Following the time out Osborn hit another three-pointer to make it a 38-28 contest. Fink hit a three-pointer of her own to stop the Crookston scoring streak.
Haerer went 1-2 from the line to make it a six point game and Rian Aune hit a deep three-pointer to cut the Pirates lead to three.
“I like the way we battled out there,” Aune said.
The teams traded buckets and another Lamppa three-pointer and a Aleksia Tollefson short jumper gave the Blue Devils their first lead since halftime.
The Pirates battled back into the game and with 4:45 to play, got a bucket from Hayden Winjum and another three-pointer from Osborn that gave them a lead they would not give up.
Crookston tossed the ball around and forced the Blue Devils to foul and put them on the line. The Pirates ended up going 8-13 from the line and that was enough to put the game away.
“Like I said, you can’t relax out there,” Aune said. “You really can’t do that against a good team.”
Osborn ended the game with 24 to lead the Pirates who moved to 8-2 with the win. Emma Lamppa led the Blue Devils with 21, while Fink added 17.
The Blue Devils are back in action on Monday when they host Mesabi East.
“We face a good and well coached Mesabi East team on Monday,” Aune said. “We have to be ready to play.”
CHS 27 38 — 65
VHS 28 28 — 56
Crookston: Emma Gunderson 2, Abby Borowicz 8, Halle Winjum 8, Emma Osborn 24, Hayden Winjum 12, Ally Perreault 11; 3-pointers: Osborn 6, Halle Winjum 2, Perreault 1; Free throws: 8-13; Total fouls: 6; Fouled out: None;
Virginia: Anna Fink 17, Rian Aune 8, Emma Lamppa 21, Paige Maki 1, Macy Westby 2, Erin Haerer 3, Aleksia Tollefson 4; 3-pointers: Fink 5, E. Lamppa 5, Aune 2; Free throws: 2-4; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: None;
Providence Academy 67
Mountain Iron-Buhl 60
At Anoka-Ramsey, the Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball faced some of their stiffest competition of the year so far, taking on the No. 2 ranked team in Class AA in Providence Academy.
The No. 1 team in Class A, the Rangers had their hands full with a physical and lengthy Lions team as Providence Academy grabbed the win 67-60 over MI-B.
Sage Ganyo led the Rangers in the loss with 15 points. Hali Savela added 13. Jordan Zubich finished with 11.
Grace Counts led all scorers in the contest with 23 points for Providence Academy. Brooke Hohenecker finished with 16. Maddyn Greenway tallied 12.
Mountain Iron-Buhl head coach Jeff Buffetta said, despite the loss, that it was a great game for his team and they improved as the contest went on.
“It was a very physical, up-tempo game,” Buffetta said. “They had three girls rotating in all around six feet or more so we struggled a little inside with the physicality early. It was good to be able to face that speed and size. I think we played a lot better as we got used to that and it made for a good game.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl (12-2) will travel to Cloquet on Thursday.
MIB 25 35 — 60
PA 38 29 — 67
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Jacie Kvas 7, Hali Savela 13, Jordan Zubich 11, Brooke Niska 4, Sage Ganyo 15, Ava Butler 8, Lauren Maki 2; Three pointers: Savela 2, Zubich 1, Niska 1, Ganyo 3; Free throws: 11-19; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
Providence Academy: Brooke Hohenecker 16, Shannon Healy 5, Maddyn Greenway 12, Grace Counts 23, Maria Counts 9, Hope Counts 2; Three pointers: Hohenecker 3, Heeley 1, Greenway 3; Free throws: 4-8; Total fouls: 19; Fouled out: none.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Deer River 78
Eveleth-Gilbert 58
At Deer River, the Deer River boys’ basketball team saw four players score in double figures as they cruised past visiting Eveleth-Gilbert Friday night, 78-58.
Ethan Williams and Tait Kongsjord led the Warriors with 17 points apiece. Ty Morrison added 16 and Caiden Schjenken finished with 13.
Will Bittmann led the way for Eveleth-Gilbert in the loss with a game-high 24 points. Carter Mavec and Carter Flannigan added eight each.
Eveleth-Gilbert will be back on the court on Tuesday when they travel to Moose Lake/Willow River.
EG 26 32 — 58
DR 42 36 — 78
Eveleth-Gilbert: Dakota Jerde 4, Carter Mavec 8, AJ Roen 7, Justin Winkler 2, Carter Flannigan 8, Jaden Lang 2, Will Kemp 3, Will Bittmann 24; Three pointers: Mavec 2, Roen 2; Free throws: 6-14; Total fouls:13; Fouled out: none.
Deer River: Cole Jackson 7, Caiden Schjneken 13, Ethan Williams 17, Fred Jackson 3, Sam Rahier 3, Tait Kongsjord 17, Colton Hemphill 2, Ty Morrison 16; Three pointers: C. Jackson 2, Schjenken 3, Williams 3, F. Jackson 1, Rahier 1, Morrison 3; Free throws: 9-11; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: Kongsjord.
Chisholm 95
Mesabi East 46
CHISHOLM — Noah Sundquist oured in 19 points to lead the Bluestreaks past the Giants Friday on Bob McDonald Court.
Also hitting double figures for Chisholm were Nathan Showalter with 18, Jude Sundquist 15 and July Abernathy 14.
Cody Fallstrom had 17 points to pace Mesabi East.
ME 26 20 — 46
CHS 47 48 — 95
Mesabi East: Brayden Leffel 3, Jordan Latala 6, Kaid Kuter 4, Brody Heinen 2, Colin Anderson 4, Sulvoris Wallace 4, Cody Fallstrom 17, Hayden Sampson 4, Cam Jones 2,
Chisholm: Noah Sundquist 19, Ethan Lauzen 4, Trent Forsline 4, Jude Sundquist 15, Hayden Roche 6, July Abernathy 14, Shane Zancouske 3, Sean Fleming 4, Nathan Showalter 18, Charlie Thompson 4, Philip Barnard 4.
Total Fouls: Mesabi East 15; Chisholm 15; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Mesabi East 8-14; Chisholm 13-20; 3-pointers: Leffel, Latola, Noah Sundquist, Jude Sundquist 2, Showalter 3.
Nashwauk-Keewatin 65
Ely 58
ELY — Marcus Moore had 28 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Spartans beat the Timberwolves in the Section 7A contest on the road Friday.
Brody Erickson pumped in 14 for Nashwauk-Keewatin.
Joey Bianco had 22 points for Ely. Jack Davies had five 3-pointers, good for 15 points and Mason Davies finished with 10.
NK 29 36 — 65
EHS 34 24 — 58
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 6, Marcus Moore 28, Justice Rebrovich 9, Conner Perryman 8, Brody Erickson 14.
Ely: Joey Bianco 22, Jack Davies 15, Gunner Hart 2, Mason Davies 10, Erron Anderson 9.
Total Fouls: Nashwauk-Keewatin 20; Ely 12; Fouled Out: Daniel Olson; Free Throws: Nashwauk-Keewatin 2-6; Ely 10-17; 3-pointers: Moore 5, Rebrovich 2, Jack Davies 5, Mason Davies.
Girls Hockey
Proctor/Hermantown 11
Hibbing/Chisholm 0
PROCTOR — The Mirage got five goals from Izy Fairchild en route to the shutout victory over the Bluejackets Friday.
Hannah Graves added two goals for Proctor/Hermantown, and getting one each were Jane Eckstrom, Preslie Annala, Reese Heitzman and Nya Sieger.
Abby Pajari stopped 10 shots for the shutout.
Addison Hess had 32 saves for Hibbing/Chisholm.
“We were totally dominated from the start of the game until the end,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke said. “We didn’t take away their time-and-space, or handle the puck well.
“We need to put this game behind us and move forward, but we can’t forget the tempo we need to achieve moving forward.”
HC 0 0 0 — 0
PH 3 5 3 — 11
First Period — 1. PH, Izy Fairchild, 2:37; 2. PH, Fairchild (Rylee Gilbertson and Ember Kehtel), 7:04; Jane Eckstrom (Hannah Graves, Nya Sieger), 11:57.
Second Period — 4. PH, Fairchild (Kehtel, Reese Heitzman), 2:07; 5. PH, Preslie Annala, 7:34; 6. PH, Fairchild (Kehtel, Gilbertson), 8:15; 7. PH, Graves (Morgan Lavalley), 15:02; 8. PH, Graves (Seiger, Ava Anick), 15:30.
Third Period — 9. PH, Heitzman (Natalie Berg), 5:10; 10. PH, Sieger (Fairchild), 7:05; 11. PH, Fairchild (Kehtl), 12:08.
Goalie Saves — Hibbing/Chisholm, Addison Hess 11-11-10—32; Proctor/Hermantown, Abby Pajari 5-4-1—10.
Penalties — Hibbing/Chisholm 3-6; Proctor/Hermantown 0-0.
