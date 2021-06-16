ELY — The Virginia senior American Legion baseball team improved to 2-0 on the season Wednesday night with an 8-5 win over Ely.
Post 239 took an early 5-0 lead in the contest before Ely battled back to make it 5-3 heading into the seventh inning. Virginia put up three more to space things back out. Post 248 added two runs in the bottom of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough as Virginia claimed the 8-5 win.
Mason Carlson started on the mound for Virginia and earned the win, finishing with seven strikeouts. Zach Cheney, Dalton Schreffler and Chris Chaulklin had multiple hits for Ely, who fell to 3-1.
Virginia will host Lakeville at 7 p.m. Friday at the Land of the Loon Tournament. Ely will host Proctor tonight at 7:15 p.m.
Eveleth-Gilbert 20,
International Falls 5
At International Falls, Post 138 found themselves tied with International Falls 4-4 after one inning, but outscored Post 66 16-1 the rest of the way to cruise to a win.
Will Bittmann got the win on the mound for the Bears, pitching all five innings. Bittmann surrendered the five runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out five.
Bittmann also led the way at the plate, going 3-4. Bodi George also collected multiple hits. Andrew Torrel finished with an RBI double that scored two runs, while Will Kemp had an RBI single that also scored two runs.
Eveleth-Gilbert will be back in action tonight at Barnum.
