Virginia ends strong season with 48-27 loss to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS — The Virginia Area wrestling team scored five wins in Wednesday’s Section 7AA quarterfinals, but it wasn’t quite enough as Grand Rapids came away with the 48-27 victory.
The Blue Devils team season is over, but it came with a dramatic improvement over last year. Virginia was 7-13 for the 2019-20 season and wrapped things up with a 20-5 mark for 2020-21.
“We were very pleased’’ with how the season went, said head coach Dennis Benz.
Jackson Kendall got things started on the winning track for the Devils Wednesday night. The 113-pounder took to the mat and pinned Alex Lehman 1:20 into the match.
Kendall, who has only three or four losses this year, “just beat that kid up. He’s been wrestling really well.’’
Asher Hedblom was the next Virginia wrestler to record a victory, this time 48 seconds into his match at 120 pounds.
“He’s had an excellent seasonal. He’s got it figured out too,’’ with only three losses on the season.
Benz added that Hedblom and Kendall wrestle together in the practice room and Hedblom just makes Kendall better by pushing him.
At 126 pounds, Nolan Campbell came away with a 6-3 win over Tanner Morlan. The win still wasn’t Campbell’s best match since he’s been back only a couple of weeks, Benz said. “Since he’s come back, he’s been beat one time.’’
At 145 pounds, Damian Tapio used his strength to pin challenger Tim Jobe at 1:10.
“He’s really coming along,’’ Benz said of Tapio. “He’s a lot stronger and has really put some pounds on in the weight room.’’
Miigwen Tuchel also had a strong match at 182 pounds for the Blue Devils. Tuchel controlled the match against Weston Danielson and pinned him at 1:43.
Overall, Benz said he was pleased with his team’s progression.
Virginia loses no wrestlers to graduation and the head coach is encouraging them to get together and go to some tournaments around the state to get some mat time. “That seems to make a huge difference,’’ he added.
The Section 7AA Tournament (individuals) begins Wednesday at 3 p.m. in Grand Rapids and continues March 20 in Foley.
Grand Rapids 48, Virginia Area 27
106: Alex Lehman, GR, pinned Dutch Hedblom at 1:20.
113: Jackson Kendall, V, pinned Asher Brenden at 1:55.
120: Asher Hedblom, V, pinned Warren Ritter at :48.
126: Nolan Campbell, V, def. Tanner Morlan, 6-3.
132: Phil Keenan, GR, def. Connor Morcom, V, 2-1.
138: Zach Wilke, GR, def. Gavin Benz, V, 2-0.
145: Damian Tapio, V, pinned Tim Jobe at 1:10.
152: Caydon Lehman, GR, def. Erik Sundquist, 2-0.
160: Trevor Snetsinger, GR, pinned Jacob Burress, V, at 2:19.
170: Brayden Jones, GR, pinned Gavin Flannigan at 1:44.
182: Miigwen Tuchel, V, pinned Weston Danielson at 1:43.
195: Matt Rajala, GR, pinned Zade Bennett, V, at 1:18.
220: Clayton Danielson, GR, pinned Ruben Mammenga, V, at 4:19.
Hwt: Noah Brenden, GR, pinned Corey Beier, V, at 4:40.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.