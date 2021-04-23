Virginia defeats Proctor, 12-5

At Virginia, the Blue Devils’ Tom Nemanich had a strong night pitching and the home team was hot offensively in a 12-5 win over Proctor.
Head coach Brian Skadsem said it was a big win for the players because he couldn’t remember the last time the Blue Devils had defeated the Rails.
Nemancih threw six innings, giving up five runs on three hits, fanned six and walked one. Daniel Moore came on in relief in the seventh to get three Virginia out of the inning with three straight ground outs.
At the plate, Nemanich had three hits, as well, while Moore had two more hits. Nick Peterson, Mason Carlson, John Kendall and Dylan Hedley each had one base knock. Cole Schaefer also came through with an RBI suicide squeeze bunt.
Virginia (4-2) plays host to Greenway on Tuesday.
