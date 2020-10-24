Virginia defeats Mesabi East 22-18, wins first game in two years

AURORA -- The Virginia football team took a step toward “learning how to win and learning how not to lose’’ Friday night in Aurora, said head coach Matt Anderson.
The Blue Devils knocked off Mesabi East, 22-18, to pick up their first win in 14 games dating back to a 26-6 win over Minneapolis Henry on Oct. 5, 2018.
“I’m elated for the boys and I hope they’re hungry. We’ve got three more games left. I hope they’re hungry. ... They got a big old monkey off their back. They just have to keep doing what they’re doing because it is working.’’
Virginia got things going on their third possession in a scoreless contest on a cold, snowy game to celebrate Virginia’s Homecoming. The Blue Devils took over on their own 34 and used a mixture of mostly runs and some passes to drive 66 yards for a touchdown.
Quarterback Jack Toman and Jake Burress carried the rushing load on that drive, while Toman also connected with Cole Schaefer and Gavin Dahl along the way. After getting in the red zone on a 13-yard pass to Landin McCarty, Toman again found McCarty with a nine-yard scoring strike to put the Devils up 8-0 at the 10:51 mark of the second quarter.
It didn’t take long for Mesabi East to get on the board as they went to standout runner Gavin Skelton. On the third play of the Giants drive, Skelton broke free for a 56-year scoring run down the right side and Mesabi East was down 8-6 at the 9:07 mark.
After exchanging punts and Virginia punting for just four yards, Mesabi East went to work again from the Devils 44. Four plays later Skelton was loose and breaking tackles for a 34-yard touchdown run, which put the Giants ahead 12-8 heading into the locker room.
Virginia knew they had to do something to stop Skelton, who had 106 rushing yards on eight carries in the first half.
Anderson said his coaching staff did a great job scouting the Giants this past week and they went back to that at halftime.
Once the Blue Devils figured out what “had’’ to be done to stop Mesabi East’s motion offense, the second half was all about Virginia doing their jobs, being aggressive and anticipating what’s going to happen when they guys were making their defensive reads, the coach added.
With that in mind, Skelton was limited to 23 second-half yards on the ground.
At the same time, the Virginia offensive line continued to create nice holes. Ryan Scherf got the ball more in the third quarter and took advantage. However, Virginia’s first drive of the second half stalled out on the Giants’ 42 yard line.
However, the Devils capitalized on a Mesabi East fumble, which was recovered by Burress. Nick Peters, Scherf and Burress split the running duties on the 57-yard drive until Peters punched it in from the four to give Virginia a 14-12 lead halfway through the third.
Virginia proceeded to force Mesabi East to punt but later dropped their own punt snap, which gave the Giants the ball at the Devils 17.
On the very next play, Skelton again went around right end for the score to put his club back in front, 18-14.
The Blue Devils weren’t going to be denied as the temperatures continued to drop and light snow fell from the sky.
Burress ran back the Mesabi East kickoff for 41 yards and the Devils were within striking distance at the Giants 41. Two unsuccessful plays later, Virginia faced third and 10 from the Giants 39. Toman proceeded to heave the ball down field and find Mason Carlson for a game-changing 20-yard catch.
Two plays later, Carlson made another big grab in the end zone on Toman’s 23-yard pass as the third quarter was about to expire. Carlson followed that up by catching Toman’s two-point conversion toss for a 22-18 Virginia lead heading to the fourth quarter.
Anderson gave a shout out to Carlson for making such tough grabs in the cold and snow. He said it was an excellent performance by the senior after coming out for football for the first time.
The Devils stopped the Giants on their next possession and got the ball back with 11:18 on the clock. Virginia burned the clock with a series of runs and a 24-yard pass to Carlson, but later had to punt with 5:32 to play.
Mesabi East had their chances as Virginia committed pass interference and then a personal foul, which had the Giants down to the Devils 38 with 3:50 to go.
Virginia came up big after that with some tough tackles, while the Giants couldn’t quite connect with their late passing attempts. The Giants’ drive stalled out at the Virginia 41 and the Devils did just enough to run out the clock for the victory.
Anderson loved the fact that the cold didn’t seem to bother his team. He said his team spent the whole week outside because he knew the snow wasn’t going away.
He and the coaching staff even showed an old video of Bud Grant coaching the Vikings when they played outdoors in often frigid conditions.
Anderson said the team did bring heaters to the game, though. “I was kind of happy because we did bring heaters, and you know what, they didn’t work. The guys were.’’
Looking back on the running game, Anderson said Peters, Scherf and Burress are quite a trio.
“We’ve got a pair and a spare in running backs,’’ the coach said as he quoted Minnesota Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck. Scherf led the Virginia ground game with 14 carries for 70 yards. The Devils had a total of 163 yards rushing on 53 carries, which helped them control the contest.
The game was a big one for Toman, who was 10-for-22 for 149 yards through the air with two TD passes.
“Jack stepped up big. This was a huge game for Jack Toman as our quarterback. I think he needed to solidify some of the things he knows he’s good at, but it’s been so long since it’s been successful. He just needed that little push to get him over the edge. We got over a hump tonight,’’ the coach added.
Anderson said that hump was a big one considering what is going on with the coronavirus pandemic, the Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert school districts consolidating and the team losing its field due to construction at that location.
“We already have adversity and then we lose our field. We’re the only team in the state that’s combining districts and we lost our football field,’’ which required practicing at Mesabi Range College.
“It should make these guys tougher. It should make them believe that what they're doing is worthwhile.’’
The Devils (1-2) play at International Falls on Friday, while Mesabi East (1-2) hosts Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, also on Friday.
M. East 0 12 6 0 -- 18
Virginia 0 8 14 0 -- 22
Second Quarter
V: Landin McCarty 9 pass from Jack Toman (Tom Nemanich pass from Toman)
ME: Gavin Skelton 56 run (run failed)
ME: Skelton 34 run (pass failed)
Third Quarter
V: Nick Peters 4 run (run failed)
ME: Skelton 17 run (run failed)
V: Mason Carlson 23 pass from Toman (Carlson pass from Toman)
