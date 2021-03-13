Virginia boys, Giant girls each score victories

VIRGINIA — The Blue Devils put four players in double figures as the home team had a good game on both ends of the court in a 76-69 win over Two Harbors.
Nick Peters led the way with 19 points, Dan Squires dropped in 18 and Jack Toman and Mason Carlson each put in a dozen.
Two Harbors was led by Trent Gomez with 27 points.
Virginia (7-10) hosts Duluth Denfeld on Monday.
Two Harbors 36 33 — 69
Virginia 38 38 — 76
TH: Ethan Bopp 2, Trent Gomez 27, Kyler Pitkanen 7, Nick Pearson 6, Clark Nelson 8, Eli Schlaugen 7, Jeremiah Johnson 12. 3-pointers: Gomez 1, Pitkanen 2, Pearson 1, Nelson 1, Schlaugen 1. Free throws: 15-20. Total fouls: 24. Fouled out: Johnson.
VHS: Dylan Johnson 6, Logan Nordby 7, Nick Peters 19, Gavin Dahl 2, Dan Squires 18, Jack Toman 12, Mason Carlson 12. 3-pointers: Johnson 2, Nordby 1, Peters 2, Carlson 1. Free throws: 18-30. Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: None.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Mesabi East 71,
Moose Lake/WR 49
At Aurora, Hannah Hannuksela and Kora Forsline combined for 59 points Saturday as Mesabi East cruised to a 71-49 victory over Moose Lake/Willow River.
Forsline paced the Giants with 30 points, while Hannuksela dropped in 29.
The Mesabi East offense found success through rebounding and spreading the ball around, while the defense also played an important role, said head coach Chris Whiting.
“I was happy that Aaliyah Sahr and Kailey Fossell did a nice job of limiting (the Rebels’ Natalie) Mikrot. They made her work for her points tonight.’’
Mesabi East (8-9) opens Section 7A Tournament play on Thursday. Their opponent will be decided on Sunday.
MLWR 16 33 — 49
M. East 36 35 — 71
MLWR: Hannah Roach 4, Carmen Hoffman 2, Sarah Christy 5, Natalie Mikrot 15, Maci Kukuk 10, Ella Rhodes 11, Izzy Witz 2. 3-pointers: Mikrot 1. Free throws: 10-16. Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: None.
ME: Alexa Fossell 2, Hannah Hannuksela 29, Kora Forsline 30, Stevie Hakala 5, Maggie Lamppa 1, Elli Theel 4. 3-pointers: Hannuksela 2, Hakala 1. Free throws: 14-22. Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.