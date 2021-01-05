Virginia Area wrestlers hit the mat

VIRGINIA — Even the thought of adhering to extensive COVID-19 protocols didn’t deter the Virginia Area wrestling team from getting its 2020-21 season underway this week.
“We’ve got almost 25 kids,’’ head coach Dennis Benz said Tuesday in the high school wrestling room.
“They’ve obviously been hungry to do it. They were excited yesterday. They worked pretty hard.’’
Social distancing and all of the other health protocols will be something to contend with as the season gets underway, but the wrestlers won’t have to worry about wearing masks while they are competing.
“At least we don’t have to wrestle with a mask on,’’ Benz said. “That would be extremely difficult.’’
If masks were required — like many other sports — he questioned how they would stay on and believes it would lead to constant stoppages during matches to adjust them.
“I think that was a good decision,’’ he added.
Benz said masks aren’t required during matches, but they are at all other times.
“It’s a little different’’ having a mask on. It’s something we’re going to have to get used to. These kids have been going to school and doing it there. They are used to it.’’
----
The Virginia Area roster will exceed 25 when the final count is made and Benz is happy with what he saw the first two days of practice.
Lots of the wrestlers were in fall sports, which helped them stay in shape. In addition, “they do something on their own so we’ve been pretty fortunate.’’
The Blue Devils will be a bit younger this season with only one senior in Carter Logan. The squad has a good group of juniors, a few sophomores and some nice looking eighth- and ninth-graders.
“So we have a nice core. It’s a good mix. They get along with each other,’’ Benz said. “They’re hungry to compete. It’s just trying to get them in shape now.’’
“We have a good core of 11th graders, and they’re pretty tough,’’ the coach said. While the team is a bit younger, the ninth- to 11th-graders (and some eighth-graders) have had quite a few matches already. “We’ve had all of these kids now since they’ve been in kindergarten. These are kids that have started young and come all the way through. They know exactly our style that we like doing.’’
In the six days of practice left before the first triangular in Proctor, “we just have to try to get them some air. Six minutes is a long time,’’ Benz said.
To help do that, practices have been extended until 6 p.m., so they now last 2 ½ hours. That will also help because the season is shorter (12 weeks compared to a standard 17 weeks) and there will only be about 30 total practices. Specifically, the last 45 minutes of each practice is nothing but conditioning. “We have to build their wind up. I think that’s the biggest thing.’’
----
There is no doubt COVID will have to be accounted for all season long, but Benz doesn’t want to harp on it.
He has let his wrestlers know that, as well.
“You know what you have to do. Let’s just do it,’’ he told them.
Ultimately, Benz is confident his young men can “adapt and overcome’’ the new rules. “I think we’ll be alright.’’
