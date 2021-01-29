Virginia Area takes down Cloquet, Proctor/Hermantown

VIRGINIA — The Blue Devils wrestling team continued its winning ways Tuesday night when they traveled to Proctor for a triangular.
Virginia Area lost only three matches the entire night, which included all the varsity matches and eight junior varsity matches against Proctor/Hermantown and Cloquet.
In the Blue Devils 66-12 win over Proctor/Hermantown, four Virginia wrestlers won by pinfall. That included: Erik Sundquist at 138 pounds, at 1:24; Keegan Comer at 182 pounds, 3:48; 190-pounder Gabe Sundquist at 1:00; and heavyweight Corey Beier at the 1:17 mark.
Against Cloquet, the Blue Devils had five wrestlers in their opponent by pinfall. They were as follows: 126-pounder Asher Hedblom at 29 seconds; 132-pounder Connor Morcom at 3:42; 145-pounder Gavin Benz at :45; 182-pounder Comer at 1:55. Erik Sundquist also pitched a shutout in an 8-0 win.
We wrestled OK, but in some of the matches we were flat,’’ head coach Dennis Benz said.
The Devils picked up a pair of wins despite competing in the old ice arena, which was a bit cold, Benz said. “It wasn't like we were freezing, but it was hard to get a sweat going when we were warming up.’’
“In the next few days, we are going to continue to work as we have been doing all year. We will be addressing some of the mistakes we made from last night (Tuesday) and hopefully we can clear them up.
Virginia Area hosts Deer River and Nashwauk/Greenway/Keewatin on Thursday.
Virginia Area 66, Proctor/Hermantown 12
106: Dutch Hedblom, V, won by forfeit.
113: Jackson Kendall, V, won by forfeit.
120: Colton Gallus, V, won by forfeit.
126: Grant Benz, V, won by forfeit.
132: Robert Laakso, PH, def. Asher Hedblom, V, 10-5.
138: Erik Sundquist, V, pinned Gabe Castleman at 1:24.
145: Zak McPhee, PH, def. Gavin Benz, V, 5-0.
152: Damian Tapio, V, won by forfeit.
160: Jacob Burress, V, won by forfeit.
170: Henry Ringdahl, PH, pinned Miigween Tuchell, V, at 3:40.
182: Keegan Comer, V, pinned Quin Schnabel at 3:48.
190: Gabe Sundquist, V, pinned John Becker at 1:00.
220: Kaelan Kimball, V, won by forfeit.
Hwt: Corey Beier, V, pinned Austin Wonner at 1:17.
Virginia Area 77, Cloquet 6
106: Dutch Hedblom, V, won by forfeit.
113: Jackson Kendall, V, won by forfeit.
120: Colton Gallus, V, won by forfeit.
126: Asher Hedblom, V, pinned Kaylor Adkins at :29.
132: Connor Morcom, V, pinned Boden Fjeld at 3:42
138: Erik Sundquist, V, blanked Gage Allen, 8-0.
145: Gavin Benz, V, pinned Dylan Marcillonus, at :45.
152: Aydan Mattson, C, def. Damian Tapio, V, by tech fall at 5:56.
160: Jacob Burress, V, won by forfeit.
170: Miigween Tuchel, V, won by forfeit.
182: Keegan Comer, V, pinned Brody Wilson at 1:55.
195: Gabe Sundquist, V, won by forfeit.
220: Corey Beier, V, won by forfeit.
Hwy: Gage Stankiewicz, C, won by forfeit.
