HIBBING — With all of the uncertainty of COVID this past season, missing time was the rule rather than the exception.
No athlete, and no sport, was exempt from that, including Adam Vinopal.
The Hibbing High School junior had to miss the first two weeks of the alpine ski season due to a positive test.
Only Vinopal didn’t let that slow him down. Once he resumed activities, Vinopal put his nose to the grindstone to become the best skier he could be.
All of that work just about paid off as Vinopal missed qualifying for the state meet by .2 of a second, placing 19th at the Section 7 Meet.
For being the area’s top alpine skier and for his consistency throughout the 2021-22 season, Vinopal has been named the Alpine Skier of the Year by the Mesabi Tribune and Grand Rapids Herald Review.
Even though he came so close, Vinopal still thought it was a successful season.
“It was tough at the start, coming off of COVID,” Vinopal said. “I had to miss the first couple of weeks. It was a setback, so I tried to do the best I could. It was hard going for two weeks without being on the snow.”
“It set me back quite a bit, so I’m glad that I did come this far. I hope next year that I can make it. It was a good finish.”
To catch up, Vinopal had to put in some extra time to get back up to speed.
“I was in the weightroom every day after that,” Vinopal said. “Mr. (Roy) Casey helped me a lot. My coaches were lenient with it, but it was a lot of work getting back into it. It was probably about a month after that I got back on the snow.
“I had to push myself to the limit every day, trying to do more and more stuff.”
What Vinopal accomplished didn’t surprise Hibbing coach Brice Walli.
“He was out for 10 days, and if you miss two weeks of practice, it’s a lot of time in a short season,” Walli said. “He came back and it took him a couple of practices to get back into it.
“By the time we were getting around to that section meet, we thought we had a good shot. He was skiing well. He was right there on the edge of it. He’s made some good strides. We saw some great skiing from Adam.”
It’s no accident that Vinopal is so talented.
His brothers, Noah and Evan, both skied for the Bluejackets, and they both advanced to state, and he’s trying to live up to their legacy.
“I’m trying to follow in their path, make it to state and try to do the best I can, maybe better than them,” Vinopal said.
Vinopal carries some of the traits that his brothers showed, but he doesn’t ski exactly like either of them.
“Noah was an aggressive skier,” Vinopal said. “Evan was more conservative. I’m right in the middle. I used to be aggressive, but I started to calm down and find my spot. It helps a lot because I’m not too aggressive, and I’m not too conservative with my skiing.
“Right in the middle is perfect.”
Walli likes the way Vinopal approaches the sport.
“He’s always been a technical skier,” Walli said. “He’s a student of the science behind it. You can see that he wants to angulate and use his edges like his brothers did. All skiers have a different style, and he doesn’t ski like either of his brothers, but he does bring a little bit of both of them.”
Vinopal is also fearless, which is one of the characteristics Walli likes about him.
“There’s the kids that you know they’re holding back a little bit due to that fear or caution,” Walli said. “Some people are more fearless. They’re willing to put themselves out there a little bit more.
“If you’re not willing to put yourself out there, if you’re not willing to take that risk, you’re never going to get that reward or make it to state.”
Vinopal isn’t letting his finish at sections bother him too much. He’ll do everything in his power to not let it happen again next season.
“My first run, I had a little bit of a hiccup at the top, but they were both solid runs at the core of it,” Vinopal said. “I couldn’t have asked for more, but right after that, I was like, ‘Dang, I wish I would have made it.
“I could have pushed myself a little bit more, but I am satisfied with it now. I have to push my limits even further. I have to keep going. I have a whole other year, and that’s a lot of time.”
Joining Vinopal on the team are Carter Bungarden, Zander Cuffe, Sam Gabardi and Dainen Blight, along with Rock Ridge skiers Travis Bird, Caden Lundstrom and Blake Larson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.