LUTSEN — The Cook County/Silver Bay alpine ski team defended their home mountain Friday by not only winning both the boys and girls team divisions, but sweeping the tops of both individual podiums as well.
The boys race was won by a landslide of nearly 40 points over second place Duluth Marshall, but the Rock Ridge girls’ squad nearly upset the host Vikings by placing four skiers in the top 10 and coming only five points from the team championship.
“Yeah, it was a close one,” said Rock Ridge assistant coach Lance Larsen. “Especially dealing with those weather conditions. It was really windy. The wind was blowing straight through the finish up the hill.
“They were really fighting to keep their speed at the end. It felt good to see them persevere and do well.”
Mia Schuchard led the way just off the podium in fourth place, with Eva Roark just over a second behind in sixth. She was followed by the rest of the Wolverine scoring block with Zalea Ray in seventh and Sophia Nemec in eighth.
“Our top girls were all really close to each other today,” Larsen said. “They all seemed pretty happy with their runs.”
The Rock Ridge boys took fourth as a team and were led by Travis Bird who landed in ninth place.
“Trav’s always looking for more speed,” said Larsen. “He’s fun to watch, always going for it.”
Adding to Rock Ridge’s boys’ scoring was Blake Larson in 15th, Jack Stella in 18th and Logan Hedja in 20th.
The Rock Ridge boys were edged out of third place by 10 points by Hibbing, whose top seed Adam Vinopal had another successful race, landing in eighth.
Vinopal’s strong finish didn’t surprise Bluejacket head coach Brice Walli as Vinopal has been consistently landing in the top 10 all season.
“Adam has been skiing clean, fast runs all year,”Walli said. “That’s what Adam does. He’s always placing high for us.”
Vinopal was joined in the Bluejacket scoring by Carter Bungarden in 12th, Sam Gabardi in 14th and Zander Cuffe in 17th.
Walli pointed out the performance of Edric Cordona, whose first run had him tied with Bungarden for 11th place.
“Then he was after it hard on his second run, he came through a flush and clipped a gate, straddled, and by the time he came to a stop he was four gates down,” Walli said. “It’s great to see him going full throttle, though!”
On the girls’ side it was Hilda Knuckey, who was going full throttle, landing on the podium in third place.
“Hilda laid down two fast runs, very few mistakes,” Walli said. “She had one overturn but a quick recovery. She’s right on the heels of (Cook County’s) Genevieve SIlence.”
Also making the top 10 for the first time all season were Sylvie Wetzel in ninth and Abbie Helms in 10th.
“Sylvie just keeps making strides every race,” said Walli. “It’s good to see her keep climbing. Abbie had a heck of a good run, as well. She even beat Sylvie on that first run. Great to see those two progressing.”
The final points scorer for the Bluejacket girls was eighth-grader Tayla Damyanovich, who impressively landed inside the top 20.
“Tayla had a great race today, coming in 18th overall, she had some great runs,” Walli said.
After a busy couple of weeks, the high school alpine season seems to take a breath before returning to Mont Du Lac on January 28, which begins the last set of races before the Section Championship February 8.
TEAM RESULTS
BOYS: Cook County-Silver Bay, 134; Marshall, 98; Hibbing, 92.5; Rock Ridge, 82.5
GIRLS: Cook County-SIlver Bay, 92; Rock Ridge, 87; Hibbing, 72; Marshall, 36
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
BOYS: (1) Cy Oberholtzer, CCSB, 51.73; (2) Ray Dressley, CCSB, 52.25; (3) Elijah Blanck, CCSB, 53.50; (4) Ben Obinger, CCSB, 54.64; (5) Graham Oberholtzer, CCSB, 55.68; (6) Grant Williams, MARSH, 55.79; (7) Goshi Dimitriov, CCSB, 57.05; (8) Adam Vinopal, HIB, 57.48; (9) Travis Bird, RRAST, 57.67; (10) Finn Taylor, CCSB, 57.78; (12) Carter Bungarden, HIB, 59.47; (14) Sam Gabardi, HIB, 1:02.12; (15) Blake Larson, RRAST, 1:02.12; (17) Zander Cuffe, HIB, 1:03.15; (18) Jack Stella, RRAST, 1:04.75; (19) Logan Maxwell, HIB, 1:04.99; (20) Logan Hedja, RRAST, 1:05.19; (22) Erik Panyan, RRAST, 1:07.07; (24) Mathias Frericks, RRAST, 1:08.95; (26) Brayden Crotteau, RRAST, 1:16.68; (27) Samuel Beukema, RRAST, 1:19.55
GIRLS: (1) Kalina Dimitrova, CCSB, 55.61; (2) Genevieve Silence, CCSB, 58.20; (3) Hilda Knuckey, HIB, 59.44; (4) Mia Schuchard, RRAST, 1:01.33; (5) Sophia Blanck, CCSB, 1:01.34; (6) Eva Roark, RRAST, 1:02.62; (7) Azalea Ray, RRAST, 103.85; (8) Sophia Nemec, RRAST, 1:05.10; (9) Sylvie Wetzel, HIB, 1:06.99; (10) Abbie Helms, HIB, 1:07.74; (11) Abby Crum, RRAST, 1:08.39; (15) Mya Jacobson, RRAST, 1:12.92; (16) Maija Rantala, RRAST, 1:15.08; (18) Tayla Damyanovich, HIB, 1:15.69; (19) Ruby Keskitalo, RRAST, 1:16.73; (20) Chloe Price, HIB, 1:20.48; (22) Elisa Benito-Olias, RRAST, 1:30.93; (23) Lily Larson, RRAST, 1:33.35
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.