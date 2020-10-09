VHS tennis falls to Pine City, 5-2

PINE CITY — The Virginia girls’ tennis team saw their season come to an end Thursday, falling to Pine City 5-2 in the Section 7A semifinals.

The Blue Devils scored points at third singles and third doubles but fell at the other spots to a tough Dragons team.

At third singles, Anna Fink needed three sets to get by Pine City’s Addie Sell. Winning the first set 7-6 in a tiebreaker, Fink fell in the second, 6-2. In the final set, Fink battled back and took the match 10-8 for a Virginia point.

The other point from Abby Kramer and Ellie Manninen at third doubles with the pair defeating the Pine City duo of Claire Emmons and Malia Mikyska in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3.

The loss ends Virginia’s season as the section individual tournaments will not be held this year as part of the MSHSL’s COVID-19 response.

Pine City 5, Virginia 2

Singles: No. 1 Lydia Adams, PC, def. Mary Skorich, V, 6-2, 6-0; No. 2 Ella Sell, PC, def. Ava Fink, V, 6-1, 6-2; No. 3 Anna Fink, V, def. Addie Sell, PC, 7-6(5), 2-6, 10-8; No. 4 Lily Struss, PC, def. Ella Lamppa, V, 1-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Doubles: No. 1 Katie Miller/Maddie Berglund, PC, def. Anneka Lundgren/Jacie Smith, V, 6-2, 6-4; No. 2 Sophie Lahti/Allison Unverzagt, PC, def. Abby Keyport/Jayda Westerbur, V, 7-5, 6-3; No. 3 Abby Kramer/Ellie Manninen, V, def. Claire Emmons/Malia Mikyska, PC, 6-3, 6-3.

