VHS softball rallies to beat Spartans, 6-5

VIRGINIA — The Virginia softball team needed some late-game heroics Thursday to come away with a 6-5 win over Nashwauk-Keewatin at Olcott Park.
Eighth grade pitcher Allison Fink pitched the final three innings for the Blue Devils and gave up no runs on zero hits to pick her first varsity win of her career. Grace Phenning started the game for the Devils, giving up five runs in four innings.
Trailing 5-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth, Virginia put up four to tie things up moving into the final frame. During the sixth, Virginia got key hits from Hailey Chavers and Mary Skorich to keep the offense moving.
Tied at five in the bottom of the seventh, a short bloop single from Kylie Baranzelli landing between the Spartans’ pitcher, catcher and first baseman was enough for Macy Westby to score from second, giving the Devils the walkoff win.
Virginia finished with 14 hits in the win, with Janie Potts leading the way with three. Chavers, Skorich, Westby, Baranzelli and Chance Colbert each finished with a pair.
Coming alive late, Virginia head coach Bob Cohn said his squad struggled early in the contest but found their groove around the fifth inning.
“The bats came alive late for us,” Cohn said. “Early we were getting a few hits but we really didn’t start putting them together until the fifth. The girls struggled in the beginning but once they got their timing down they hit the ball hard.”
Cohn said the contest was a nice team victory for Virginia for a young squad still putting some pieces together.
“The kids stuck in it together and didn’t give up when we were down 5-1. They got some key hits, ran the bases well and as a coaching staff we’re just very proud of the way they came back and played the game.”
Cohn complimented the Spartans on a well-played game as well.
“They’re a solid program. They have a nice team this year and it was only their second game. I was impressed with what they had ready for us.”
Virginia (2-2) will play host to Duluth East today at 4:30 p.m. Coming off the win, Cohn hopes his team can carry some momentum into their next contest.
“I hope they realize how well they played together and didn’t give up. They were real supportive of each other and hopefully we’ll continue to work at it and see how things flow tomorrow and maybe pick up another victory.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.