VHS looks to build off 2020 momentum

VIRGINIA — The Virginia girls’ basketball team finished the 2019-20 season on a high note, taking down the top-seeded Proctor Rails to advance to the Section 7AA semifinals.
While they couldn’t make it further than that, the energy and enthusiasm to improve and continue to make deep runs into the playoffs was apparent.
That enthusiasm is still there, but the momentum took a bit of a hit thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, stopping the Blue Devils summer program from taking off and keeping the girls off the court as a team until last week.
Ready to battle Cherry tonight at 7:15 p.m., Blue Devil head coach Spencer Aune says the opening week and a half of practice has been overwhelmingly positive for his team.
“Practice has been great,” Aune said Wednesday afternoon. “The girls are so excited to be back in the gym. Just getting back a little sense of normality for them after 10 months of kind of being in limbo is huge. They’re just really happy to be back on the court.”
The long time off may mean the team’s level of conditioning isn’t where it needs to be, but Aune believes it’s been improving at a good clip since practice began last week.
“Normally, coming off of a full fall season and a full summer where they can participate, the girls would be in very good shape physically. We noticed last week that the conditioning needed some extra work but the girls are definitely putting the time in and improving. I think with their enthusiasm and eagerness to get back on the court, we’re in a really good spot at this time.”
Seven Blue Devils return to this year’s team with significant varsity playing time including seniors Lexiss Trygg and Sophie Christofferson, as well as juniors Rian Aune, Kelsey Squires, Anna Fink, Erin Haerer and Janie Potts. After graduating five seniors in 2020, coach Aune believes the experienced players are ready to step into their leadership roles this year.
“We fully expect those experienced girls to come in and take on those roles as best they can. We have a couple of underclassmen that are moving up and ready to fill in when we need them to.
“We have a lot of experience coming back but the younger girls are definitely at a disadvantage without having an extra summer of experience behind them. They’ll be thrown into the fire right away, but they’re up for it.”
The offense will be centered upon the 6-foot-1 Trygg, who can play on the outside as well as down low. The goal for the Blue Devils will be developing the rest of the players on the court into threats that can’t be ignored.
“Lexiss can play both inside and outside. She’s tall, she can handle the ball and shoot it pretty well. We really like having her versatility and we have a lot of shooters around her. We want teams to know that you can’t just double-team or triple-team her and leave other girls open for a shot.
“We want our offense to be really free flowing. Moving the ball around and making the right reads and the right passes. If a team tries to stop one player, the rest should be ready to step up and take a shot.
Defensively, the Devils will need to work a little harder in previous years. Aside from Trygg, the team is missing some significant height on defense due to the graduation of 5-foot-10 Kaylee Iverson.
“We don’t have that second tall player to go with Lexiss on the boards so that will be a challenge for us. It’ll come down to all five players on the court boxing out and going after rebounds. We’re always trying to get a little bit better, especially with man-to-man defense. It’ll be something for us to work on as the season progresses.”
After the high of last season’s section semifinal appearance, Aune says building off the excitement brought about last year will be key in keeping the team moving forward this season.
“There was so much excitement for us after how we finished last year and the girls were so ready to hit the gym and build off that. You could tell they loved the feeling of winning big games like that and they should continue to feel that because it was a great accomplishment.
“I know they’ve worked hard individually in their free time and they looked ready to go and confident last week when they stepped into the gym. High school sports is so much about confidence. There’s no guarantee we’re going to play our best basketball during our first game, but we want to be playing our best in March and I thought we did that last year.”
Virginia is set to open their season tonight in Cherry. A typically strong program, the Tigers will provide Virginia with a good test to start the season.
“It’s a great team for us to play coming out of the gates. Cherry is very aggressive and solid. They play great defense and typically full court press. They’re always fundamentally sound and Coach [Tim] Sauter does a great job with getting them ready so they’ll be a great day one challenge.”
Normally at this point in the season, teams would have some scrimmages under their belt and some of the first-game jitters are taken care of. Without that this year, Aune expects some of those jitters from both sides.
“I think either team could really see the jitters come out in the first game. That’s just how things might have to be without any scrimmages. Maybe our conditioning isn’t where it needs to be yet either but I’m looking forward to our girls competing at every position and playing as hard as they can. As long as we do that, we’ll be fine.
“The score will be whatever it is at the end, but we just want to compete. I expect to see a lot of joy on our girls’ faces tomorrow. Even if you can’t see their smiles under the masks, you’ll be able to tell how happy they are to be out there playing again as a team.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.