Veteran runners to help Giants grow

AURORA — Considering the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Mesabi East head cross country coach Steve Ekman is thankful his team even gets the chance to run this season.
“We are grateful that we have some sort of a season and that the runners can still train together, even though we stay far apart,’’ said Ekman, now in his 16th season. Kari Hunt is in her 10th season as assistant coach.
The boys’ and girls’ cross country teams just got their practices underway Monday, which had specific time set aside for social distancing and other health and safety requirements. There is daily screening and the 22 athletes are separated into three different pods, he told the Mesabi Tribune.
“I’m trying to keep those pods separated as much as I can’’ as the team trains for its first meet on Sept. 4 at Big Aspen Trails. Eveleth-Gilbert will also be competing in the dual.
The squad lost Kody Frey, Kevin Heikkila, Tylen Sullinger, U of M recruit Ava Hill (section runner-up and 4th at state) and Anna Greenlee to graduation, while a number of key runners are returning.
The girls also finished 10th at state in 2019, three girls finished All-Conference, won the IRC championship, and took the Section 7A runner-up spot.
State competitors Bella Thomas and Lydia Skelton lead the girls’ team for 2020. At the same time, Thomas will be splitting time with soccer and Skelton will also be swimming for the Giants. Other girls expected to contribute include Madison Herzog, along with Hailey and Hannah Ronning.
Ekman said he has more new girls than new boys on the team and the experienced runners will be helping them “grow’’ in the sport this season.
On the boys’ side, key runners Carter Skelton and Ben Gornik are back to pace the team, while Carson Slattery and Alex Leete are expected to contribute.
“I’ll have a prety decent boys team,’’ the coach stated, which will be aided by the addition of a few football players and swimmers.
The goal for the boys is “just to improve on what we’ve done in the past.’’ After three days of practice, Ekman said he didn’t have a good feel for exactly how they will do. “It’s really hard to judge based on what we’re doing.’’
The team’s outlook overall is “to keep building stronger teams and getting more experience. We have some great mentors for a lot of our younger runners. It will be challenging with practices and at meets due to COVID restrictions,’’ said Ekman. “Our main theme this season will be putting an exclamation mark on the fun part of running and training and that adversity does not have to be an obstacle but an opportunity for something better.’’
Due to the coronavirus limiting the number of events, the Giants will have only seven total meets and the section and state meets still up in the air. The meets are also limited to just three teams. In adjusting for that, Iron Range teams will have several tri meets with a total of nine teams racing at three different scheduled times.
“it will be a lot different,’’ Ekman said, especiall since the athletes won’t be running against some of the other competitors on a given day.
For the team in the long run, the coach believes “it’s going to be a pretty relaxed year this year. I can’t wait for our first meet to see how it goes.’’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.