CHISHOLM — The Chisholm High School girls track may not have the numbers, but the Bluestreaks do have some quality.
Chisholm coach Greg Stish will be counting on his seniors to lead this young team.
Those seniors include Abby Thompson (triple jump, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles); Alexis MacMillan (sprinter, long jump, 4x100); and Bethan Herman (shot put, disc).
“I need their leadership,” Stish said. “I want them giving direction to the younger kids. We have a young team. I’ve talked to the kids, and they’re all going to have to do four events.
“I want them to encourage the underclassmen to do more events. As for Abby, she’s a good leader. I’m looking for her to push herself.”
The lone junior on the team is Jordan Temple, who will be trying different events this season.
The sophomores include Hanna Halberg (sprints); Lola Huhta (sprinter); Autum Rajkovich (sprinter); and Hannah Kne (400, 800, 1600).
The freshmen class consists of Amya Fontaine (sprinter); Tresa Baumgard (high jump); Hailey Johnson (sprinter, long jump); and Layla Rajkovich (distance).
“Layla is one of our most versatile kids,” Stish said. “Amya is quick. She might do the hurdles, too. We’re working on it.”
The biggest point of emphasis is getting everyone back in shape after missing all last spring due to COVID-19.
“That’s the difficult thing,” Stish said. “Right now, the kids who are out of basketball are in a little bit better shape. I’ve been pushing the kids, and I’ve put them in the pool at least once a week. We’re working hard there, too.
“It’s all about getting them motivated with the environment we’re in, with the mask wearing, going through a lot of different protocols with social distancing at the meets. It’s like I’m teaching and coaching for that instead of coaching the kids on technique. That’s one of the bigger struggles I’m dealing with right now.”
